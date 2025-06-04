or
Billy Joel, 76, Is 'Not Dying' After Revealing Rare Brain Disorder Diagnosis

Billy Joel is staying strong after canceling his tour due to serious medical concerns.

June 4 2025, Published 2:39 p.m. ET

Billy Joel, 76, is planning to stick around for "the longest time" despite his recent medical complication.

On the Tuesday, June 3, episode of SiriusXM’s "The Howard Stern Show," host Howard Stern revealed he recently chatted with the legendary musician, spilling, "Yeah, he does have issues, but he said, 'Yeah, you can tell people, you know, I'm not dying.'"

Howard Stern Gives an Update on Billy Joel's Health Concerns

Source: @sternshow/Instagram

Billy Joel is 'not dying,' Howard Stern insisted.

"You know, he wants people to know that. He just, he's gotta deal with some medical stuff, but he was delightful," Stern shared. "We had a great time with the wives. We had a great conversation. I was telling him, I'm enjoying playing classical music on the guitar."

Stern recounted how he previously pulled out his guitar to sing "Happy Birthday" to Joel, but he almost "threw up" from the lackluster performance.

Why Did Billy Joel Cancel His Tour?

billy joel not dying rare brain disorder diagnosis
Source: MEGA

Billy Joel has a rare brain condition.

Joel canceled all stops on his upcoming tour after being diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), a rare brain disease that affects his vision, hearing and balance. Indeed, during a February 22 performance at Mohegan Sun resort in Uncasville, Conn., he fell onstage while belting out his hit "It's Still Rock and Roll to Me."

According to the Alzheimer's Association, the condition is due to a buildup of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) in the brain ventricles and may lead to difficulty walking, memory issues and involuntary urine leakage. His NPH was reportedly "exacerbated" by performing on stage, leaving him no choice but to cancel his concerts.

In a statement posted to his Instagram on May 23, a rep for the singer shared, "Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period. Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health. He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage."

The "Piano Man" artist himself added, "I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding."

The Singer Receives Support From Fans and Family

billy joel not dying rare brain disorder diagnosis
Source: MEGA

Billy Joel canceled his upcoming tour stops.

Celebrities flooded the comments section of Joel's post with a showering of love and support.

"I really understand. I have menieres. Very similar !! Sending love," said Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth.

Actress and comedian Kate Micucci wrote, "Sending you love! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

billy joel not dying rare brain disorder diagnosis
Source: MEGA

Billy Joel hopes to return to the stage in the future.

Billy Joel's wife, Alexis Roderick Joel, also showed her support for her husband amid his medical woes.

"Thank you for the outpouring of love and support," she wrote on his Instagram. "We are so grateful for the wonderful care and swift diagnosis we received. Bill is beloved by so many, and to us, he is a father and husband who is at the center of our world. We are hopeful for his recovery. We look forward to seeing you all in the future."

