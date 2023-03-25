Bindi Irwin's Most Heartwarming Moments With Husband Chandler Powell & Daughter Grace: Photos

“When we first got her home, it’s as if she’s always been with us,” Bindi wrote on Instagram shortly after welcoming their baby girl into the world. “It’s a really strange feeling when you can’t remember what your life was like before this beautiful little person. I never knew love like this before. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."

The Dancing With the Stars alum's spouse echoed her sentiments in a post of his own.

"I was so amazed by Bindi. She gave birth, and within hours she was changing diapers and feeding Grace. Just right into it, wasted no time. That was incredible to watch.”