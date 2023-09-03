10 Most Bizarre British Royal Family Traditions: From Rules About Black Clothing to Signing Autographs

The British royal family members – even the royals' spouses – are required to take army courses due to a heartfelt reason.

According to the royal's website, the activity helps the members "develop special relationships to better understand its ongoing work and culture," especially the high-ranking men. For instance, the late Prince Philip, King Charles III and embattled Prince Andrew took naval careers while Prince William and Prince Harry served in the Royal Air Force and Royal Army, respectively.

Meanwhile, The Princess of Wales – born Kate Middleton – and Meghan Markle took two-day special British Army courses at the British Army's SAS headquarters after their royal weddings to prepare them if ever there will be a personal security crisis in the future.