Blac Chyna Hints at Reconciliation With Ex Rob Kardashian: 'He's My Person'

Blac Chyna might be giving her love story with Rob Kardashian another shot. During her appearance at the Los Angeles Women’s Expo on Saturday, October 18, the 37-year-old model sparked rumors that she and her ex-fiancé could be rekindling their romance. When asked about having more kids, she admitted she’d prefer to expand her family with the reality star, the father of her 8-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, rather than her ex Tyga, with whom she shares 13-year-old son King Cairo.

Source: MEGA Blac Chyna may be reuniting with Rob Kardashian.

Blac, whose real name is Angela White, shared that she and Rob are in a good place and taking things slow, as they are both “healing” and “communicating.” “We’re just going with the flow,” she said. “And if it’s God’s [will] then it will be something.” She added, “We’re just taking our time. I’m excited. He’s my person. I just gotta work on myself, and he’s gotta work on himself.”

Fans have been speculating about a reunion after Blac posted a cryptic message to Rob on Instagram. “This love is forever,” she wrote on Tuesday, October 14, tagging Rob’s account in the caption. In the series of photos, Blac posed roadside in a white lace bodysuit and matching shorts, next to a vehicle with a Calabasas decal — a subtle nod to Rob’s hometown. Though he wasn’t pictured, the post was enough to get fans talking.

Source: MEGA The model said said the pair are 'just going with the flow.'

“Are they back together? That would be amazing — Dream would probably lovvve that,” one fan commented. Another wrote, “You both have grown so much, I think this is going to be great! You both deserve nothing but happiness.”

Still, not everyone was convinced. Some pointed out the pair’s rocky past, including Blac’s 2022 lawsuit against the Kardashians, which she ultimately lost. “She sued his family and him. What a betrayal,” one user noted, while another added, “I hope they are not together again. It would be hard after the accusations and everything.”

Source: MEGA The pair share daughter Dream.

Blac and Rob first went public with their relationship in January 2016, just months after her breakup with Tyga. Things moved fast, as they were engaged by April that same year. After their 2017 split, custody battles over Dream and legal drama with the Kardashian-Jenner clan exploded.

Source: MEGA Blac Chyna said co-parenting with Rob Kardashian is '100 percent amazing.'