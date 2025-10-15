Blac Chyna's Cryptic Message to Ex Rob Kardashian Fuels Reconciliation Rumors: 'This Love Is Forever'
Oct. 15 2025, Published 2:04 p.m. ET
Blac Chyna’s heartfelt message to her ex Rob Kardashian has fans scratching their heads.
“This love is forever,” Chyna, 37, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, October 14, tagging Kardashian’s account handle in the caption.
Blac Chyna Directly Mentioned Rob Kardashian
In the carousel of photos, Chyna (real name: Angela White) posed on the side of the road wearing a lacy white bodysuit, matching shorts and heeled boots. Although Kardashian, 38, didn’t appear in the shots, a decal on the vehicle indicated the photoshoot seemingly took place in Calabasas, a nod to the Arthur George founder’s hometown.
“Are they back together? That would be amazing dream would probably lovvve that,” one fan wrote in the comments section.
Meanwhile, another user added, “You both have grown so much, I think this is going to be great! You both deserve nothing but happiness.”
Fans Are Hoping for a Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian Reunion
However, others pointed out that much has happened between Chyna and the Kardashian family, including the 2023 lawsuit she filed and lost.
“She sued his family and him. What a betrayal,” one user noted, while a second added, “I hope they are not together again. I think It would be hard after the accusations and everything.”
Chyna and Kardashian were first romantically linked in January 2016, following her split from rapper Tyga. Their relationship seemingly moved in the fast lane as they were engaged only four months later, and welcomed their daughter, Dream Kardashian, that November. Chyna is also a mother to her son, King, whom she shares with the “Ayo” rapper, 35.
Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian Were in Contentious Custody Battle
Their relationship became contentious after their 2017 split, which led to a heated custody battle over their daughter. In addition, Chyna found herself in a legal war with the Kardashian-Jenner family when she filed a lawsuit against them for alleged abuse, defamation and the cancellation of her and Rob's E! series, Rob & Chyna.
Although Chyna rarely speaks about her former relationship with Kardashian, she offered a positive update in August when she opened up about finally being at peace with Tyga and Kardashian.
Blac Chyna Praised Robert Kardashian in August
“My co-parenting with Rob is 100 percent amazing,” Chyna told a news outlet on August 12. “For parents that’s going through it right now, I promise you, things do get better.”
The reality TV alum attributed her peace of mind coming from setting one clear boundary: “I think the main thing for the other parent is to mind their own business.”
“Sometimes we do have to mind our own business because sometimes we’ll look in and we might think that we know what the other parent is doing, but it could be the total opposite thing,” she explained. “So, now you’re having an uproar when it has nothing to do with nothing.”