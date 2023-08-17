Blac Chyna Insists She and Ex Rob Kardashian Are on Good Terms, Reveals Their Daughter Dream Is 'Really Smart'

"I feel like with everything — time heals everything, and people change, and situations change, and you get to see the situation for what it is, and the situation is Dream," she explained of co-parenting with Rob, someone she once had a seriously tense relationship with.

"I feel like, as long as my kids are good and happy on both sides, that's all I care about as a parent," she added, also referring to her and Tyga's 10-year-old son, King.