Blac Chyna Insists She and Ex Rob Kardashian Are on Good Terms, Reveals Their Daughter Dream Is 'Really Smart'
Raising two children with two different dads is all smooth sailing these days for Blac Chyna.
The model dished on the dynamic she has with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tyga in a new interview.
"I feel like with everything — time heals everything, and people change, and situations change, and you get to see the situation for what it is, and the situation is Dream," she explained of co-parenting with Rob, someone she once had a seriously tense relationship with.
"I feel like, as long as my kids are good and happy on both sides, that's all I care about as a parent," she added, also referring to her and Tyga's 10-year-old son, King.
"My kids are really smart, and they have common sense and they're like the sweetest people, like little people, so they're gonna be good, just them in general," continued the mom-of-two. "I don't ever worry when they go over to the other parents' house, cause it's like, 'What are they doing over there?' But I'm like, 'Nah, my kids are good. They're pretty smart.'"
Chyna also briefly touched on her 6-year-old daughter's tight bond with cousin True Thompson, 5, whose mom is Khloé Kardashian.
"You have to think, too, they're so close, you know? Rob and Khloé. So of course, Dream's gonna be like [that] with True, you know what I mean?" she pointed out.
The Good American co-founder has become so close with her niece that the family sees her as Dream's third parent.
Chyna didn't take offense to that sentiment, telling a reporter, "It takes a village to raise a child. Everything is good on both ends, we are all family at the end of the day. Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it's all love and positivity."
Chyna's kind words are a far cry from how she felt about the Kardashian-Jenner brood just a year ago, as she filed a defamation lawsuit against them, claiming they caused her and Rob's show, Rob & Chyna, to be cancelled after one season.
The OnlyFans star lost the case, with some of the drama playing out in front of the Hulu cameras.
Entertainment Tonight spoke to Chyna about her kids and co-parenting.