Blackpink's Lisa Poses Pantsless as Cover Girl in New Photoshoot: See the Stunning Snaps

Photos of Lisa from Blackpink.
Source: Courtesy of V Magazine

Blackpink's Lisa turned heads while showing off her legs as a recent cover girl.

By:

Jan. 16 2025, Published 5:22 p.m. ET

Blackpink's Lisa never fails to stun.

The "Rockstar" singer turned heads while posing in a new cover story published Monday, January 13.

blackpink lisa pantsless photos magazine covershoot
Source: Courtesy of V Magazine

Blackpink's Lisa posed pantsless for her latest photoshoot.

In one of the snaps for V Magazine, Lisa wore no pants while posing in a form-fitting corset, which featured feather detail, as her bare legs were exposed.

Lisa continued to flaunt her toned gams in a different photo, as she stared seductively into the camera while wearing a short jumpsuit and holding a Louis Vuitton handbag.

blackpink lisa pantsless photos magazine covershoot
Source: Courtesy of V Magazine

The famed singer is from Thailand.

During her chat with the fashion magazine, the 27-year-old reflected on her highly successful 2024.

"I’m proud of every single thing," Lisa declared after releasing two hit singles, performing at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and MTV Video Music Awards, making her solo festival debut at the Global Citizen Festival — which took place in Central Park in New York City —being named a house ambassador for Louis Vuitton and founding her own management company, LLOUD.

blackpink lisa pantsless photos magazine covershoot
Source: Courtesy of V Magazine

Lisa had an extremely successful year in 2024.

"If I really, really have to pick a favorite, I would say the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show," she confessed.

Lisa — who has more than 105 million Instagram followers — also shed light on the connection she shares with her fans.

"While on the BLACKPINK tour, I met so many of them, but I didn’t have time to sit and really listen to them," the '"New Woman" singer explained. "So this time, there was more of a connection. I went to five different cities and really had time to hear whatever they wanted to share. They also came on stage and expressed themselves. It was good quality time together."

In addition to singing, being a businesswoman and an overall public figure, Lisa also picked up acting last year, as she was casted as the character Mook for Season 3 of The White Lotus.

blackpink lisa pantsless photos magazine covershoot
Source: Courtesy of V Magazine

Lisa stars in Season 3 of 'White Lotus.'

With the new season dropping on HBO on February 16, fans will see Lisa hit the small screen for the very first time.

"This was my first acting gig, so when I started, I had to prepare so many things. It’s a whole new world to me," she admitted. "I was all over the place. But on the first day of the shoot, everybody was so supportive. [Director] Mike White…oh my God, I love him. He was super chill and told me I was doing a good job. I couldn’t believe it."

When accepting the role, Lisa was ecstatic to hear White Lotus would be filming in Thailand.

"Thai people are proud," she explained. “I love Thai culture. Some people already know how incredible it is, but I feel like [this show] is a chance to let the world know more about Thailand and its beauty…and it was really fun to shoot. My mom came to set and I had a nice time with her, too."

