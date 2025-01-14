NEWS Blackpink's Lisa Sizzles in Skimpy String Bikini During Tropical Getaway: See Photos Source: MEGA Blackpink's Lisa stunned in a sizzling string bikini during a tropical getaway to the Maldives.

Blackpink member Lisa is turning up the heat with her latest Instagram post!

Source: @lalalalisa_m/Instagram Blackpink member Lisa shared photos from her tropical getaway.

In the photo carousel, the “Ice Cream” singer, whose real name is Lalisa Manoban, sizzled in an orange Louis Vuitton self-tie bikini, kneeling on a pool chair with a bright yellow towel draped across her body as the picturesque Maldives beach served as her stunning backdrop.

In one photo, the brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton struck a playful pose, leaning against a wooden deck as she shielded her eyes from the sun with her hand. Another image captured the K-pop icon lounging on a white net suspended over serene beach waters, while the following slide offered a side view of her chic bikini look, highlighting her delicate flower tattoo just beneath her armpit.

Source: @lalalalisa_m/Instagram The K-pop icon was seen wearing a skimpy string bikini in the Maldives.

Lisa included a stunning mirror selfie, showing off her toned physique, a silver star pendant and a sleek black beach bag from Polène. Additional photos featured the “Stay” singer in a mustard knit dress layered over her swimwear as she pedaled a white bicycle, topping off the look with a wide-brimmed beach hat. She even shared clips of dolphins gliding across the ocean's surface.

Of course, fans showered the star with praise in the comments section. “LISA WHAT THE H---😭😭😭,” one fan raved, while another wrote, “🔥🔥🔥 not even summer yet, but I already feel the heat!” “OMG wwwwwwhat am I seeing!?!?!🙈🙈👀,” a stunned commenter added. “LISA OMG BODY IS BODYING IM GONNA PASS OUTTT LISA THE WOMAN YOU AREE,” another fan gushed. “The mermaid 🧜🏼‍♀️ ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” one user aptly described the star.

Source: @lalalalisa_m/Instagram Lisa is a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton.

This sizzling post follows Lisa's exciting announcement about her collaboration with Erewhon, a luxury grocer based in California. Lisa unveiled her signature drink "Thai Up the World" — an organic Thai tea — as she gave fans a sneak peek into the process of creating her special beverage. “Thank you to the team for making this a reality, and I’m happy to support Best Friends Animal Society, a sanctuary dedicated to finding homes for abandoned pets,” she shared in the caption, highlighting the charity benefiting from her partnership.

Lisa’s decision to donate the proceeds has earned her widespread admiration from her followers.

"A generous queen," one fan wrote, while another gushed, “Aww, my charity woman... I want the drink!!!” “I love everything about this look — the outfit, the hair, and the makeup,” another fan added. "Great partnership for a great cause," a fan commented, “Love seeing efforts like this to help animals in need.”

Source: @lalalalisa_m/Instagram The Thai rapper has released her very own Erewhon drink — Thai Up The World.