Home > News NEWS Daily Harvest: How Blake Griffin Is Changing The Way Men Approach Health And Fitness

Description: Blake Griffin is a superstar athlete with a superstar diet. Learn what men can learn from Griffin to build a strong foundation for health and fitness. When many of us think about eating healthy, we picture adding a ton of foods we hate to our diets — and getting rid of the things we love. For professional athletes and performers, this can be a sad reality as they follow diet and exercise regimens that are closely monitored by trainers and nutritionists. We know that when men are trying to get fit, they tend to load their bodies with the same tasteless lean meats and unseasoned whole grains day in and day out. While superstar Blake Griffin definitely sticks to a mindful diet, it’s not as strict as that grim stereotype of bland chicken and rice. Griffin is living proof that variety is the best way to embrace delicious, sustainable eating habits for the long term. Let’s take some pointers from Griffin’s wellness routine and see how a healthy lifestyle can mean much more than just eating the same protein-rich foods and doing the same barbell workouts. If you’re ready to make the switch to a delicious, diverse diet, try Daily Harvest on for size. Getting your daily fruits and veggies has never been easier.

Article continues below advertisement

Who Is Blake Griffin? Blake Griffin is a professional basketball player who’s been smashing the game since college, where he swept all six of the national player of the year awards. After his triumphant collegiate career, he was selected as the first overall NBA draft pick by the Los Angeles Clippers in 2009. Griffin was traded to the Detroit Pistons in 2018 before signing with the Brooklyn Nets in 2021 and moving to the Boston Celtics in 2022. All that movement from city to city hasn’t stopped Griffin from performing his best. Since 2009, Griffin has been a six-time NBA All-Star and a five-time All-NBA selection. He was also named one of the greatest rookies of all time by Sports Illustrated in 2011. Still, Griffin is a lot more than just a fantastic basketball player. Off the court, Griffin is known for his philanthropic efforts. Through his Comedy by Blake fundraisers, Griffin has focused his attention on empowering disadvantaged youth and working to provide educational resources for the next generation. You might also recognize Griffin as a television personality, having appeared on Comedy Central Roasts and Broad City. His generous personality and winning attitude have made him somewhat of a household name. So, naturally, he has plenty of influence in the world of fitness and athletics. With that power comes great responsibility, and he’s working to ensure that men can use sustainable habits as they work towards their peak physical forms.

The Blake Griffin Diet If you talk to pretty much any professional athlete, their diets will probably look eerily similar across the board: Chicken. Rice. Eggs. Spinach. Repeat. While there was a time in Griffin’s life when that might have been his daily routine, too, he no longer believes in that type of unchanging restriction. “I found the body responds better to variety,” Griffin said when asked about his current diet. “If you eat the same foods over and over again – like grilled chicken, brown rice, or broccoli every day – the body isn’t going to keep breaking it down the same.” Now, Griffin has become more creative with his meals. Not only does he ensure he’s eating high-quality proteins at each meal, but he also makes sure to switch it up. If he has chicken at lunch, he might have some salmon at dinner. And he’s sure to always throw in lots of fruits and veggies to amp up the variety (and the satiety) whenever he can. Refreshingly, Griffin also gives himself some grace to enjoy the delicious foods he used to avoid in the name of fitness. “On an off day, if I want to go get pancakes or something, I’ll do it,” said Griffin — proving that you can still be in world-class shape while still enjoying the little things.

Article continues below advertisement

How Men Can Enhance Their Fitness Routine We think Griffin’s on to something. Following his lead can help men create a more sustainable diet while pursuing their fitness goals. Did you know that very few adults eat the recommended amount of fruits and vegetables every day? According to a CDC analysis, only 12% of adults hit the recommended fruit requirements each day, while only 9% eat the right amount of vegetables. And men who are working on “bulking” and growing their physique tend to struggle even more with getting their fruits and veggies in every day, since they primarily focus on meals with chicken, rice, eggs, and protein shakes. While eating chicken every day can help you naturally gain muscle, it’s not something men can enjoy for the rest of their lives. Without a sustainable diet regimen, it’s much easier to fall off the wagon and start swaying away from your fitness goals. This is where many men can learn from Griffin’s perspectives on variety in their diets. Griffin always makes sure that he puts organic fruits and vegetables into every single one of his meals. Not only does his commitment to variety come with plenty of yummy health benefits, but they also help him be more excited about his meals. When you enjoy what you’re eating, it doesn’t feel like a diet anymore – it feels like a lifestyle. Now, Griffin has found a way to reach his goals without becoming bored of the foods he eats.

Article continues below advertisement

The Benefits of Eating More Fruits and Vegetables Eating more fruits and vegetables might help you become a champion athlete like Blake Griffin, but there are plenty of other reasons to eat more fruits and veggies, too. A diet rich in fruits and veggies can lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease. It also can have a positive effect on blood sugar, keeping your appetite in check to help with satiety and prevent overeating. But there is not just a single fruit or vegetable that can provide all the nutrients you need for these benefits – you need a variety of them. That’s why it’s so important to make sure you’ve got a colorful plate at each meal. Thankfully, Daily Harvest makes it easy to eat delicious fruits and vegetables on the daily. All you have to do is sign up today.

How To Get More Fruits and Veggies in Your Diet It’s easy to get more fruits and vegetables into your diet when you’re famous enough to have a chef, nutritionist, personal trainer, and everything in between. For everyone else, it can be challenging to know where to start. Daily Harvest is a meal delivery service that’s focused on helping you crush your fruit and veggie goals with high-quality, low-maintenance foods that are built on organic ingredients. Because their ingredients are frozen, their flavors and nutrients are locked in until you heat them and eat them. From smoothies to delicious flatbreads using organic ingredients, you can enjoy Daily Harvest for every meal or as a once-a-day treat. These are the perfect foundations for you to add what you want, like some extra protein powder to a smoothie or some chicken to a Harvest Bowl. All you need to do is warm them up or blend them, and your meal is ready to go in minutes. It’s convenient and delicious — and it’s even Blake Griffin-approved. “Daily Harvest was a game changer for me,” said Griffin as he spoke about how these boxes make it easy for him to get more organic fruits and vegetables each day as he works towards his fitness goals.

It’s Time To Man Up Men have long neglected fruits and vegetables on their fitness journeys in favor of proteins, carbs, and other foods that have the single purpose of increasing muscle mass. While this can help you achieve your goals, it’s not sustainable to only eat potatoes and chicken breast every day for the rest of your life. Blake Griffin knows this firsthand. That’s why he found that variety is truly the answer to sustainable habits that are built to last. This means amping up your food intake with different high-quality proteins that are all supplemented by organic fruits and vegetables at every meal. While this can be challenging, Griffin uses Daily Harvest to help eat his fruits and veggies. High-quality, pre-made meals are delivered straight to your door for convenience and ease. And since every single one is frozen, the ingredients are locked in at their peak ripeness for high nutrient quality and flavor. The best way to see how Daily Harvest can help you reach your goals is to try it yourself. Get started today, and see how delicious a sustainable lifestyle can truly be.