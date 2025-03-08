or
'Narcissistic Evil B----': Blake Lively Brutally Bashed for Complaining About the Lighting During 'Another Simple Favor' Red Carpet

Composite photo of Blake Lively.
Source: MEGA/@GloryMagazines/X

'Can’t stand her or her husband,' one person wrote after seeing the video of Blake Lively complaining about the lighting.

By:

March 8 2025, Published 4:15 p.m. ET

People are hating on Blake Lively yet again!

On Friday, March 7, social media users bashed the Gossip Girl alum, 37 — who is currently in a contentious legal battle against her It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni, 41 — for complaining about the way the bright yellow background was making her look under the Another Simple Favor red carpet lighting.

Source: @GloryMagazines/X
In the clip, Lively appeared concerned as she told her costar Michele Morrone to move away from the backdrop in front of paparazzi. The mother-of-four’s team then surrounded her as they primed her for the perfect picture.

In response, users brutally slammed Lively for the behavior.

“Sick of that narcissistic evil b----,” one individual dissed, while another added, “Ugh! Can’t stand her or her husband! Hollywood is disgusting!”

“Ick is all I can say. Can’t watch anything with her in it,” a third noted, as a fourth person seemingly alluded to her sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni, writing, “If I was a man I would not go near her, she mentions her dress bra area… I would be terrified she would turn that into something dirty and blame the guy.”

blake lively bashed complain lighting another simple favor red carpet
Source: @GloryMagazines/X

'Ick is all I can say. Can’t watch anything with her in it,' one user penned after seeing Blake Lively discuss the way the yellow backdrop was making her look.

One more critic stated, “She’s learned nothing from recent events. Her best bet was showing up and keeping it low-key. But she couldn’t help herself. She had to go and get bossy.”

As OK! previously reported, much of the hate Lively has been receiving as of late stems from fans of the Jane the Virgin alum, who has countersued the Simple Favor star for defamation.

Blake Lively

During the same red carpet where Lively had the lighting debacle, her Another Simple Favor costar Anna Kendrick was asked about the actress’ legal battle.

“How does it feel like the movie is being impacted kind of by everything happening around going on in the world?” the Variety journalist queried, seemingly alluding to the blonde beauty’s recent woes.

blake lively bashed complain lighting another simple favor red carpet
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynold are in a contentious legal battle against her 'It Ends With Us' costar Justin Baldoni.

“Why, what happened?” Kendrick, 39, joked. “I did Ayahuasca and the last year of my life is just gone, but I've heard the movie is amazing.”

The Pitch Perfect lead decision to keep her mouth shut about the situation comes as no surprise as the two stars allegedly have a “secret feud.”

After seeing the photos and videos of the pair taking photos with director Paul Feig, body language expert Judi James told Daily Mail they had a face-off.

The source claimed Feig “seems to have been enlisted as a handy ‘airbag’ buffer between” Kendrick and Lively.

blake lively bashed complain lighting another simple favor red carpet
Source: MEGA

Anna Kendrick stars in 'Another Simple Favor' alongside Blake Lively.

“Their ‘red carpet’ smiles do look rather tempered or subdued here, Blake's lips are closed while Anna's smile lacks the traits of real joy, like rounded cheeks or eye crinkling,” the expert added.

