Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Demands Their Texts With Celebrities Be Hidden as They Fear Justin Baldoni Could Leak Them

Blake Lively ’s lawyers are attempting to get a protective order to stop Justin Baldoni from leaking personal text messages with her famous friends he’s been privy to during their ongoing legal drama .

Justin Baldoni started a website in which he shared his texts with Blake Lively.

“There is a significant chance of irreparable harm if marginal conversations with high profile individuals with no relevance to the case were to fall into wrong hands,” the actress' attorney Sigrid McCawley shared at a hearing in federal court on March 6.

He added there are “100 million reasons” the parties could leak these messages, denoting the “PR value is greater than complying with the court’s orders.”

McCawley also requested there be an “Attorney’s Eyes Only” category for sensitive information, which would include the text messages and Lively’s medical records.