Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Demands Their Texts With Celebrities Be Hidden as They Fear Justin Baldoni Could Leak Them

Composite Photo of Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni
Source: MEGA

By:

March 6 2025, Published 1:27 p.m. ET

Blake Lively’s lawyers are attempting to get a protective order to stop Justin Baldoni from leaking personal text messages with her famous friends he’s been privy to during their ongoing legal drama.

Photo of Justin Baldoni
Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni started a website in which he shared his texts with Blake Lively.

“There is a significant chance of irreparable harm if marginal conversations with high profile individuals with no relevance to the case were to fall into wrong hands,” the actress' attorney Sigrid McCawley shared at a hearing in federal court on March 6.

He added there are “100 million reasons” the parties could leak these messages, denoting the “PR value is greater than complying with the court’s orders.”

McCawley also requested there be an “Attorney’s Eyes Only” category for sensitive information, which would include the text messages and Lively’s medical records.

Photo of Blake Lively
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively's lawyer asked for her medical records to not be disclosed.

Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, retorted he fully agrees that Lively’s medical records should not be disclosed, which his team would not touch.

He added the Gossip Girl alum and her husband Ryan Reynolds’ plan would treat “celebrity people” and “people who are powerful in the industry” differently from others. He also shared their team has ensured not to mention “third parties by name” and noted he believes “the model order protects everyone.”

“We shouldn’t be put in a position where we are the ones that have to run to court every single time just given attorney’s eyes only protection,” he concluded. “My client has a right to defend themself.”

Judge Lewis J. Liman has yet to make a ruling on the matter, but stated the court is “strong in terms of protecting the rights of the public.”

Photo of Justin Baldoni
Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni directed Blake Lively in 'It Ends With Us.'

Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, who also directed the flick, in December 2024, alleging he sexually harassed her during their time on the set of It Ends With Us. Baldoni filed off his own lawsuit against The New York Times, who covered Lively’s litigation against him. In January 2025, he sued Lively, Reynolds and Lively’s publicist for $400 million, accusing them of defamation and extortion.

In the wake of the lawsuits, Baldoni began a website to show evidence he felt helped to explain his case against Lively and why he is not the person she’s trying to paint him to be. On the website, he shared text messages, which could aid in explaining why Lively’s lawyers were anxious about more coming out.

Photo of Blake Lively
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively sued Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment.

The legal battle is still ongoing.

