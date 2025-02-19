Blake Lively Claims 'Other Women' Felt Justin Baldoni Made 'It Ends With Us' Set Uncomfortable in Amended Sexual Harassment Lawsuit
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle doesn't seem to be ending any time soon.
Late on Tuesday, February 18, the Gossip Girl actress filed an amended version of her initial December 31, 2024, complaint against her It Ends With Us costar and others in New York federal court.
The updated 163-page lawsuit "provides significant additional evidence and corroboration of her original claims" and "includes previously undisclosed communications" involving Lively, Sony, Wayfarer Studios and "numerous other witnesses," Lively's lawyers Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb declared, according to a news publication.
The amended legal filing "also added a new claim for defamation," Lively's attorneys noted, an allegation they said was "based on the repeated false statements the defendants have made about Ms. Lively since she filed her original complaint, and adds Jed Wallace and his company as defendants."
Wallace, a Texas crisis consultant, sued Lively for defamation at the beginning of February while denying his participation in any smear campaign.
The Age of Adeline star's lawyers insisted Baldoni and other defendants' "false narrative crumbles under the indisputable truth" that Lively "was not alone in complaining about Mr. Baldoni and raised her concerns contemporaneously as they arose in 2023, not in connection with some imagined power play for control of the film in 2024."
Elaborating on their accusations, a spokesperson for Lively told the news outlet that the amended lawsuit "details the corroboration that backs up Blake’s original sexual harassment and retaliation concerns."
The rep additionally claimed the complaint proves "other women confided in Blake about their discomfort and fear of coming forward, and their concern about the current public vitriol."
The latest update in Lively and Baldoni's legal drama comes less than one month after the Jane the Virgin actor amended his own countersuit against Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, the actress' publicist Leslie Sloane and The New York Times.
Baldoni had his amended court filing published on a website for all to see.
The It Ends With Us costars' trial was scheduled for March 2026, with attorneys on both sides recently opting out of mediation.
Last week, Lively's lawyers issued subpoenas for Baldoni's phone records, as they are certain the calls "will expose the people, tactics and methods that have worked to 'destroy' and 'bury' [Lively's] reputation and family over the past year."
Baldoni's legal team hit back at the move, calling the subpoenas a "massive fishing expedition" as they are apparently too wide-ranging and allegedly show Lively's lawyers "are desperately seeking any factual basis for their provably false claims."
"They will find none," Baldoni's attorneys declared.
