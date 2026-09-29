Blake Lively Cuts Publicist Leslie Sloane Loose After Fiery Legal Battle Over $400 Million With Justin Baldoni, Ending Partnership Since 'Gossip Girl' Era

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Blake Lively has parted ways with longtime publicist Leslie Sloane just months after her explosive legal battle with Justin Baldoni. Multiple sources confirmed to Page Six on Tuesday, September 29, that Lively, 39, cut ties with Sloane after more than two decades together.

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Blake Lively Parts Ways With Long-Time Publicist

Source: MEGA Blake Lively had reportedly been working with Leslie Sloane since her 'Gossip Girl' days.

Lively hired Sloane during her early Gossip Girl days while the publicist was still working at Baker Winokur Ryder and is widely credited the star's rise to fame. The Shallows actress followed Sloane to her new venture when the publicist launched Vision PR in 2014. The company has gone on to represent major names in the industry including Katie Holmes, Chris Rock, Uma Thurman, Marlon Wayans and more.

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Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Settled Case in May

Source: MEGA Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni starred in the 2024 film 'It Ends With Us.'

The major move comes months after the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star faced major backlash over her 18-month legal battle with her It Ends With Us costar, 42. As OK! previously reported, Baldoni and Lively settled in May just weeks before the case was set to hit trial. The case reportedly cost the It Ends With Us costars a combined $60 million in legal fees. "This settlement is a resounding victory for Blake Lively," the actress' lawyers, Michael Gottlieb and Esra Hudson, said in a statement with a news outlet on May 7. "By agreeing to this settlement, and waiving their right to appeal, Justin Baldoni and every individual defendant now face personal liability for abusing the legal system to silence and intimidate Ms. Lively."

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Inside Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's Legal Battle

Source: MEGA Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively settled their case in May.

As OK! previously reported, Lively sued Baldoni in December 2024, accusing him of sexual harassment and running a smear campaign against her around the film debuted. He denied the allegations. While a judge dismissed those claims last April, there were a few remaining allegations at the center of the drama, including breach of contract, retaliation in violation of the California Fair Employment and Housing Act and aiding and abetting in retaliation in violation of FEHA.

Justin Baldoni Named Leslie Sloane in His Countersuit

Source: MEGA Justin Baldoni's countersuit against Blake Lively also named her publicist, Leslie Sloane.