Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Settle 'It Ends With Us' Lawsuit 2 Weeks Ahead of NYC Trial

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Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni reached a settlement in their contentious legal dispute after filming their 2024 movie, It Ends With Us. On Monday, May 4, attorneys for both sides — Wayfarer lawyers Bryan Freedman and Ellyn Garofalo, along with Lively's counsel Michael Gottlieb and Esra Hudson — issued a statement two weeks before they were scheduled to go to trial in New York.

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Source: mega

"The end product — the movie It Ends With Us — is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life," reads the statement. "Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors — and all survivors — is a goal that we stand behind." "We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognize concerns raised by Ms. Lively deserved to be heard. We remain firmly committed to workplaces free of improprieties and unproductive environments," the message continues. "It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online."

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Source: mega

In April, 10 of Lively's claims, including sexual harassment, defamation and civil conspiracy while allowing claims for retaliation, aiding and abetting retaliation and breach of contract to proceed, were dismissed by District Judge Lewis Liman. The 42-year-old, who directed and starred in the 2024 film, was no longer named as a defendant on the remaining claims, which was supposed to go to trial on May 18. Lively’s lawyers said their client was “kissed, nuzzled and touched” without her consent, arguing that Baldoni was “consistently inappropriate” and crossed “boundaries” on set. Liman determine that Lively, 38, was an independent contractor rather than an employee, meaning she could not bring sexual harassment claims under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which forbids discrimination in employment based on race, color, religion, s--, or national origin, with some limited exceptions.