Blake Lively Scores Huge Win as 'It Ends With Us' Costar Justin Baldoni's $400 Million Countersuit Against Her Is Dismissed

In Judge Lewis J. Liman's filing, which was obtained by a news outlet, he wrote, "The Wayfarer Parties have not alleged that Lively is responsible for any statements other than the statements in her CRD complaint, which are privileged."

"The Wayfarer Parties have alleged that Reynolds and [publicist Leslie] Sloane made additional statements accusing Baldoni of sexual misconduct and that the Times made additional statements accusing the Wayfarer Parties of engaging in a smear campaign," the statement continued. "But the Wayfarer Parties have not alleged that Reynolds, Sloane or the Times would have seriously doubted these statements were true based on the information available to them, as is required for them to be liable for defamation under applicable law."