Blake Lively Scores Huge Win as 'It Ends With Us' Costar Justin Baldoni's $400 Million Countersuit Against Her Is Dismissed
Blake Lively has scored a huge win in her feud against It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni.
On Monday, June 9, a judge dismissed the $400 million countersuit the director and his company Wayfarer Productions filed against the actress, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and the couple's publicist. The judge also dismissed the $250 million lawsuit Baldoni filed against The New York Times for their piece on the sexual harassment allegations Lively made in her suit against him.
Judge Dismisses Justin Baldoni's Lawsuit
In Judge Lewis J. Liman's filing, which was obtained by a news outlet, he wrote, "The Wayfarer Parties have not alleged that Lively is responsible for any statements other than the statements in her CRD complaint, which are privileged."
"The Wayfarer Parties have alleged that Reynolds and [publicist Leslie] Sloane made additional statements accusing Baldoni of sexual misconduct and that the Times made additional statements accusing the Wayfarer Parties of engaging in a smear campaign," the statement continued. "But the Wayfarer Parties have not alleged that Reynolds, Sloane or the Times would have seriously doubted these statements were true based on the information available to them, as is required for them to be liable for defamation under applicable law."
Added the judge, "The Wayfarer Parties’ additional claims also fail. Accordingly, the Amended Complaint must be dismissed in its entirety."
Baldoni and his legal team have until Monday, June 23, to amend their "claims for breach of implied covenant and tortious interference with contract."
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's Feud
- Blake Lively's Lawyers Call Justin Baldoni's 'Desperate' $400 Million Lawsuit 'Another Chapter in the Abuser Playbook': 'It Will Fail'
- Justin Baldoni's $250 Million Lawsuit Doesn't Change 'Anything' About Blake Lively's Allegations Against Him, Her Lawyers Claim
- Justin Baldoni Accuses Ryan Reynolds of 'Berating' and 'Humiliating' Him for 'Fat-Shaming' Wife Blake Lively in New Lawsuit
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! reported, the Gossip Girl alum filed a lawsuit against Baldoni last year, alleging he sexually harassed her on the It Ends With Us set. She also accused his team of running a smear campaign against her to tarnish her reputation.
In December 2024, the Jane the Virgin alum filed his countersuit, accusing Lively and Sloane of using their own campaign to smear his image as a way to take over control of the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel, which the flick was based on. Reynolds was included since he helped rewrite one of the scenes, and Baldoni also believes the writer mocked him via the dad-of-four's Nicepool character in Deadpool & Wolverine.
The Costars Filed Lawsuits Against Each Other
The Five Feet Apart director sued Lively, Reynolds and Sloane on claims of civil extortion, defamation, false light invasion of privacy, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, intentional interference with contractual relations, intentional interference with prospective economic advantage and negligent interference with prospective economic advantage.
Lively's team immediately hit back at the filing, stating at the time, "This latest lawsuit from Justin Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios, and its associates is another chapter in the abuser playbook. This is an age-old story: A woman speaks up with concrete evidence of sexual harassment and retaliation and the abuser attempts to turn the tables on the victim. This is what experts call DARVO. Deny. Attack. Reverse Victim Offender."