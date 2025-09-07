Bikini-Clad Blake Lively Flaunts Her Long Legs and Toned Body as She's All Smiles on a Boat: Photo
Blake Lively is ending the summer on a high note!
The actress, who is currently in the midst of a legal battle against It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni, was all smiles when she posted a new bikini photo — taken by her husband, Ryan Reynolds!
Blake Lively Shows Off Her Gorgeous Bikini Body
"@sammacsai influencing me and everyone I know to be obsessed with @leftonfriday bathing suits and workout clothes. This is not an ad. I've legitimately never had a better fit of either. Started by two women. Love love love," the Gossip Girl star, 38, shared on her Instagram Story on Sunday, September 7, alongside a photo of her in a pink bathing suit while on a boat.
"Also shout out to my pretty necklaces by more two female bosses @thatch.jewelry & @jenmeyerjewlry," she added.
The actress added to the top that Reynolds, 48, took the photo of her.
Blake Lively Is a Successful Businesswoman
The blonde babe typically promotes female founders on her social media page, especially since she has founded multiple businesses herself.
“I love creating — and as women, you’re not often given authorship,” Lively said at the 2022 Forbes Power Women’s Summit in 2022. “It makes sense that [women] create things we want to consume, whether that be physical products or stories.”
“It’s so much work to start a business, you have to really believe in it,” Lively continued. “Then you have to be able to stand behind it when people tell you no.”
In addition to running her companies, Lively is currently embroiled in a legal battle against Baldoni, whom she accused of sexually harassing her while working on their movie.
As OK! reported, the mom-of-four sued Baldoni, 41, for sexual harassment and accused him of running a smear campaign against her. The director and her costar of the flick countered by claiming she was the one who tried to ruin his career.
Lively had a tense exchange with Baldoni's lawyer as part of her deposition when she was questioned by his legal team on July 30 in New York City.
"When did the smear campaign end?" the lawyer asked Lively, who replied, "It doesn't feel like it's ended," according to the slightly redacted transcript.
The lawyer asked: "It's still ongoing?" to which she said, "It feels that way, yes."
"Who do you believe is involved in the ongoing smear campaign?" the attorney pressed the star, who said, "I believe — outside of what I know through attorneys, I believe that the defendants are involved."
The attorney asked, "Which ones?" and Lively said, "All of them. And I believe you are. I believe the act of a retaliatory lawsuit and the press that you have done and the statements that you have made about me and my character have felt incredibly retaliatory."