Bikini-Clad Blake Lively Flaunts Her Long Legs and Toned Body as She's All Smiles on a Boat: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Blake Lively is ending the summer on a high note! The actress, who is currently in the midst of a legal battle against It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni, was all smiles when she posted a new bikini photo — taken by her husband, Ryan Reynolds!

Article continues below advertisement

Blake Lively Shows Off Her Gorgeous Bikini Body

Source: @blakelively/Instagram The star posted a bikini body photo on Instagram.

"@sammacsai influencing me and everyone I know to be obsessed with @leftonfriday bathing suits and workout clothes. This is not an ad. I've legitimately never had a better fit of either. Started by two women. Love love love," the Gossip Girl star, 38, shared on her Instagram Story on Sunday, September 7, alongside a photo of her in a pink bathing suit while on a boat. "Also shout out to my pretty necklaces by more two female bosses @thatch.jewelry & @jenmeyerjewlry," she added. The actress added to the top that Reynolds, 48, took the photo of her.

Article continues below advertisement

Blake Lively Is a Successful Businesswoman

Source: MEGA Blake Lively runs a few businesses.

The blonde babe typically promotes female founders on her social media page, especially since she has founded multiple businesses herself. “I love creating — and as women, you’re not often given authorship,” Lively said at the 2022 Forbes Power Women’s Summit in 2022. “It makes sense that [women] create things we want to consume, whether that be physical products or stories.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Blake Lively recently appeared in NYC amid her legal battle.

“It’s so much work to start a business, you have to really believe in it,” Lively continued. “Then you have to be able to stand behind it when people tell you no.” In addition to running her companies, Lively is currently embroiled in a legal battle against Baldoni, whom she accused of sexually harassing her while working on their movie.

Source: MEGA Blake Lively had tense exchange with Justin Baldoni's lawyers in July.