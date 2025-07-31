Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Come Face-to-Face During Actress' Deposition Ahead of Sexual Harassment Trial

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have come face-to-face for what was likely one of the first times since It Ends With Us hit theaters in August 2024.

The Jane the Virgin actor was present for the start of Lively's deposition on Thursday, July 31, with sources claiming she "stared right into the face" of her costar-turned-rival.

The deposition — which is Lively's sworn testimony ahead of trial — is taking place at the Gossip Girl star's lawyer's office in New York City, according to a news outlet.