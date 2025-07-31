Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Come Face-to-Face During Actress' Deposition Ahead of Sexual Harassment Trial
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have come face-to-face for what was likely one of the first times since It Ends With Us hit theaters in August 2024.
The Jane the Virgin actor was present for the start of Lively's deposition on Thursday, July 31, with sources claiming she "stared right into the face" of her costar-turned-rival.
The deposition — which is Lively's sworn testimony ahead of trial — is taking place at the Gossip Girl star's lawyer's office in New York City, according to a news outlet.
Blake Lively's Deposition Begins
Aside from Lively and Baldoni, also in the room were both of their legal teams, a court reporter and a videographer.
The Age of Adeline actress' deposition comes ahead of her scheduled March 2026 trial date against Baldoni.
The trial surrounds a December 2024 lawsuit filed by Lively against Baldoni, accusing the It Ends With Us director of sexual harassment and claiming he uncomfortably discussed his s-- life, made hurtful comments about her body and conducted improvised, provocative scenes without an intimacy coordinator present on set.
Inside Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's Legal Battle
Lively also sued Baldoni for retaliation — with The New York Times publishing a piece exposing an alleged smear campaign the Five Feet Apart director's PR team was accused of conducting.
Baldoni later filed a lawsuit against the NYT for defamation, extortion and breach of contract for publishing what they claimed was a false and retaliatory article based on Lively's claims.
He also countersued Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds and her publicist Leslie Sloane for defamation and extortion. Baldoni additionally accused them of conducting their own smear campaign against the Clouds director.
Baldoni's $400 million countersuit against Lively, Reynolds and Sloane, as well as his $250 million lawsuit against The New York Times were both dismissed by a federal judge in June, however.
The It Ends With Us costars' lawyers had been feuding in recent weeks about where Lively's deposition should take place, as her attorneys requested the sworn testimony occur at their legal office in an effort to avoid the potential of unnecessary paparazzi footage getting leaked.
Baldoni's team, on the other hand, argued that Lively's deposition taking place at her lawyers' stomping grounds would hinder their abilities to have private discussions.
"Although Lively’s foot-stomping and use of her celebrity status may have enabled her to seize control of the film, which is the crux of this dispute, her counsel’s tantrum has no place in this Court," Baldoni's attorneys declared.
His legal team additionally called out Lively's plans to take the stand at their upcoming trial, stating: "Since Ms. Lively is open to testifying, let’s make it count. Hold the deposition at MSG, sell tickets or stream it, and donate every dollar to organizations helping victims of domestic abuse."
The judge ignored the suggestion and ultimately ruled for the deposition to take place at the location of her choice.
"Lively will make arrangements for opposing counsel to have a dedicated computer and the ability to print and copy documents in the space chosen by Lively," the judge noted in court documents, seeming to find a solution to concerns presented by Baldoni's attorneys.