Megyn Kelly Trashes 'Narcissistic' Bully Blake Lively for Subpoenaing Her in Justin Baldoni Lawsuit
Megyn Kelly is coming out swinging against Blake Lively, blasting the actress for dragging her into the heated lawsuit with Justin Baldoni.
On her SiriusXM show, "The Megyn Kelly Show," Kelly revealed that Lively’s legal team had subpoenaed “podcasters and others who had said negative things about her,” including Kelly’s own staff, in an effort to dig into her private communications. The host made it clear she refused to hand anything over.
“She backed down and has now missed the deadline to pursue her harassment of me and my team any further,” Kelly said, noting that Lively had accused her of being “ensnared” in Baldoni’s alleged smear campaign. “We gave her absolutely nothing. Not one document, not one record, not one communication.”
The broadcaster framed it as a First Amendment issue.
“No world would I ever, ever allow my team’s communications to be turned over to a third party,” she stressed.
But Kelly didn’t stop there — she tore into Lively with a fiery rant, calling her “a narcissistic, liar, bully, brat.”
“Blake Lively acts like an unlikeable bully brat who cannot believe any of that negative press could be genuine,” Kelly said, adding that she didn’t need Baldoni’s influence to form her opinion that the Gossip Girl alum is “a terrible person.”
Kelly even resurfaced old claims about Lively’s alleged on-set behavior. She cited Barbara Suzman, an assistant director on A Simple Favor, who reportedly quit the industry after working with Lively, and a Gossip Girl staffer who accused her of mistreating Leighton Meester while ignoring fans.
The journalist also repeated a shocking allegation that Lively accused Baldoni of planting a friend in the role of an obstetrician in It Ends With Us just to see her genitals during filming. Kelly went on to claim that Lively tried to control production and leaned on her “dragons” — Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift — for backup.
- Megyn Kelly Unleashes on 'Bully' Blake Lively as Justin Baldoni's Lawyer Suggests Actress Has 'Narcissistic Qualities'
- Megyn Kelly Bashes Blake Lively Over Her Legal Drama With Justin Baldoni: 'She's Absolutely Ruined Her Brand'
- Blake Lively Clashes With Justin Baldoni's Lawyer, Accuses Him of 'Smear Campaign' in Deposition Transcript
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“She’s yet another entitled, nasty Hollywood snob who thinks she is untouchable,” Kelly fumed. “If you’re not speaking out against her, you must be on her payroll.”
Lively’s side quickly hit back.
A rep told The New York Post, “At no point in this litigation has Ms. Lively served a subpoena on Megyn Kelly.”
They stated, “Ms. Lively is continuing to pursue discovery in order to prove her case that Justin Baldoni, Jed Wallace, Melissa Nathan and the Wayfarer Parties retaliated against her for speaking up against the harassment she and others experienced on set, as alleged in her complaint.”
“Seeking evidence through discovery is a normal part of the litigation process and is in addition to overwhelming amount of evidence already compiled in the form of Melissa Nathan’s own text messages, the recently exposed Katie Case email describing Jed Wallace’s services, as well as the invoices showing he was paid for those services, and Baldoni’s own requests on what he wants his team to do,” her spokesperson explained.
But Kelly wasn’t convinced.
“Typical Blake Lively – once again obfuscating to try to avoid embarrassment for her own inappropriate behavior,” she said. “She subpoenaed the company that until recently employed me and my show staff, asking for documents, communications, contracts etc. about her, Justin Baldoni and their lawsuit, specifically naming me and my show in the subpoena.”
The case kicked off in December 2024 after Lively accused Baldoni — her It Ends With Us costar and director — of sexual harassment and disparagement. Baldoni has denied the claims and fired back with a lawsuit against her, Reynolds and The New York Times, the outlet that first reported Lively’s complaint.