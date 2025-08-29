Megyn Kelly Trashes 'Narcissistic' Bully Blake Lively for Subpoenaing Her in Justin Baldoni Lawsuit

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube Megyn Kelly accused Blake Lively of subpoenaing her staff in the Justin Baldoni lawsuit.

Article continues below advertisement

“She backed down and has now missed the deadline to pursue her harassment of me and my team any further,” Kelly said, noting that Lively had accused her of being “ensnared” in Baldoni’s alleged smear campaign. “We gave her absolutely nothing. Not one document, not one record, not one communication.”

Article continues below advertisement

The broadcaster framed it as a First Amendment issue. “No world would I ever, ever allow my team’s communications to be turned over to a third party,” she stressed. But Kelly didn’t stop there — she tore into Lively with a fiery rant, calling her “a narcissistic, liar, bully, brat.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

“Blake Lively acts like an unlikeable bully brat who cannot believe any of that negative press could be genuine,” Kelly said, adding that she didn’t need Baldoni’s influence to form her opinion that the Gossip Girl alum is “a terrible person.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly said she refuses to turn over any documents or communications.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly even resurfaced old claims about Lively’s alleged on-set behavior. She cited Barbara Suzman, an assistant director on A Simple Favor, who reportedly quit the industry after working with Lively, and a Gossip Girl staffer who accused her of mistreating Leighton Meester while ignoring fans. The journalist also repeated a shocking allegation that Lively accused Baldoni of planting a friend in the role of an obstetrician in It Ends With Us just to see her genitals during filming. Kelly went on to claim that Lively tried to control production and leaned on her “dragons” — Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift — for backup.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA On her show, the host blasted Blake Lively as 'a narcissistic, liar, bully, brat.'

Article continues below advertisement

“She’s yet another entitled, nasty Hollywood snob who thinks she is untouchable,” Kelly fumed. “If you’re not speaking out against her, you must be on her payroll.”

Article continues below advertisement

Lively’s side quickly hit back. A rep told The New York Post, “At no point in this litigation has Ms. Lively served a subpoena on Megyn Kelly.” They stated, “Ms. Lively is continuing to pursue discovery in order to prove her case that Justin Baldoni, Jed Wallace, Melissa Nathan and the Wayfarer Parties retaliated against her for speaking up against the harassment she and others experienced on set, as alleged in her complaint.”

Article continues below advertisement

“Seeking evidence through discovery is a normal part of the litigation process and is in addition to overwhelming amount of evidence already compiled in the form of Melissa Nathan’s own text messages, the recently exposed Katie Case email describing Jed Wallace’s services, as well as the invoices showing he was paid for those services, and Baldoni’s own requests on what he wants his team to do,” her spokesperson explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The legal battle began after Blake Lively accused Justin Baldoni of harassment, which he denied.

Article continues below advertisement

But Kelly wasn’t convinced. “Typical Blake Lively – once again obfuscating to try to avoid embarrassment for her own inappropriate behavior,” she said. “She subpoenaed the company that until recently employed me and my show staff, asking for documents, communications, contracts etc. about her, Justin Baldoni and their lawsuit, specifically naming me and my show in the subpoena.”