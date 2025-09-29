Blake Lively Rocks Low-Cut Top While ‘Sneaking’ Into Amusement Park With Kids: See Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Blake Lively took some time out of her busy schedule to visit a Florida amusement park with her little ones. “I worked in Orlando this week, and like any responsible adult, decided to stay to play. Any excuse to sneak my babies with me,” Lively, 38, began in a lengthy caption via Instagram on Sunday, September 28.

Blake Lively 'Snuck' Away With Her Family

Source: @blakelively/Instagram Blake Lively spent the day with her family at a Florida amusement park.

“Each park was more incredible than the last. But man oh man, that EPIC park is something special… when you’re in there, it feels like you’re living inside the movies,” she wrote. “So magical. Core memories for all of us. Thank you @universalorlando for hosting us.” Lively rocked a low-cut gray tank top and a black bucket hat for the family outing. The photo carousel featured snaps of the Gossip Girl alum posing alongside Wicked memorabilia, SpongeBob and in front of various sweet treats.

Blake Lively Faces Legal Battles With Justin Baldoni

Source: @blakelively/Instagram Blake Lively shared photos amid her legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

“We’re so grateful to have had that experience of being so inspired and connected as a family in those magical worlds you’ve built. It really is unlike anything we’ve ever seen 🪄💖,” she concluded. Lively is showing off a fun side amid her legal battles with her It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress claimed Baldoni, 41, sexually harassed her and tried to run a smear campaign against her, whereas he alleged she was the one who tried to ruin his reputation.

Taylor Swift Was Pulled Into 'It Ends With Us' Drama

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift was pulled into the drama between the 'It Ends With Us' costars.

The drama has only continued to escalate as Lively’s former best friend Taylor Swift has reportedly "agreed" to be questioned by Baldoni's lawyers earlier this month. Baldoni first subpoenaed Swift, 35, in May, claiming Lively used the music artist's influence and power to get her way in the 2024 film regarding script changes. However, the singer's rep hit back and stated, "My client did not agree to a deposition, but if she is forced into a deposition, we advised (after first hearing about the deposition just three days ago) that her schedule would accommodate the time required during the week of October 20 if the parties were able to work out their disputes." The "Love Story" singer’s rep also initially hit back at the Jane the Virgin star's allegations when they were first publicized.

Taylor Swift Responded to Baldoni's Lawsuit

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift's rep responded to Justin Baldoni's claims.