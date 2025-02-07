Taylor Swift Wants to 'Stay Uninvolved' in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's Tense Legal Battle: Source

He assured her that he “would have felt that way” even without Swift and Reynolds backing her up.

“You really are a talent across the board,” he told her. “Really excited and grateful to do this together.”

Lively then acknowledged the influence of her A-list inner circle.

"They are embarrassingly effusive," she wrote of Swift and Reynolds. "I think they wanted you and me to see how they felt about [the rewrites] because they've been by my side for far too many experiences where I've been overlooked.”