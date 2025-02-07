Taylor Swift Wants to 'Stay Uninvolved' in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's Tense Legal Battle: Source
Taylor Swift is allegedly staying far away from the messy legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.
The pop icon “wants to stay uninvolved” in the lawsuit — even after her name surfaced in legal filings, a source spilled.
While the “Bad Blood” hitmaker remains "close" with the It Ends With Us actress, she doesn’t want any part in the drama, the insider added.
As OK! previously reported, Baldoni’s massive $400 million countersuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, claimed the Gossip Girl alum used her friendship with Swift to pressure him into accepting her version of a key script change.
The lawsuit detailed how Lively, who also served as a producer, wanted to tweak lines in the film’s rooftop scene. At one point, Baldoni was invited to Lively and Reynolds’ NYC home, where Swift was also present.
According to Baldoni, who directed the flick, the Grammy winner started “praising Lively’s script,” which he took as an indirect push to approve her revisions.
“Baldoni understood the subtext: he needed to comply with Lively’s direction for the script,” the filing stated.
After that meeting, Baldoni texted Lively about her edits, writing, “Was working on rooftop scene today, I really love what you did. It really does help a lot. Makes it so much more fun and interesting.”
He assured her that he “would have felt that way” even without Swift and Reynolds backing her up.
“You really are a talent across the board,” he told her. “Really excited and grateful to do this together.”
Lively then acknowledged the influence of her A-list inner circle.
"They are embarrassingly effusive," she wrote of Swift and Reynolds. "I think they wanted you and me to see how they felt about [the rewrites] because they've been by my side for far too many experiences where I've been overlooked.”
The Age of Adaline alum even compared herself to Game of Thrones character Daenerys Targaryen, writing, "If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons."
"For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you,” she added.
Lively, who originally filed a sexual harassment complaint against Baldoni on December 21, 2024, admitted she used Swift and Reynolds as advocates.
"They also know I'm not always good at making sure I'm seen and utilized for fear of threatening egos, or fear of affecting the ease of the process. They don't give a s--- about that," Lively noted. "And because of that, everyone listens to them with immense respect and enthusiasm. So I guess I have to stop worrying about people liking me."
In new court filings from January 31 — made public by Baldoni himself — the director accused Lively of using her friendship with Swift to gain leverage during post-production.
Baldoni alleged that Lively made a “veiled threat” through a studio executive, suggesting she might “change her mind” about asking Swift to license “My Tears Ricochet” for the trailer if her demands weren’t met. Some of her requests included removing Baldoni’s “film by” credit from posters and getting extra time in the editing room with her personal editor to oversee the final cut.
“This maneuver felt less like a professional request and more like extortion,” Baldoni’s legal filing stated, claiming she was “holding the film’s marketing efforts hostage to gain creative control.”
ET talked to the source.