Blake Lively Sparks Controversy After Making 'TIME' Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2025 List: 'Did Her Husband Pay for This?'
Blake Lively might have been one of the most controversial stars of 2024, but she's been named among TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2025!
The famed actress was announced as a "titan" on the annual list filled with celebrities, CEOs, political figures, athletes and more — though the honorable mention has been met with backlash by haters who don't feel she's worthy of the honor.
Alongside fellow "titans" — including Serena Williams, Lorne Michaels, Simone Biles, Mark Zuckerberg, Joe Rogan, Miuccia Prada and more — Lively's category highlighted leaders who have "made a transformative impact on the world."
Lively's portion of the TIME profile was written by civil rights lawyer Sherrilyn Ifill, who praised the It Ends With Us star for being "committed to moving this country forward."
"I don’t know the Blake Lively of the red carpet. Or the Met Gala. I never watched Gossip Girl. The Blake Lively I know is a philanthropist and a student of our country’s most intractable problems," Ifill admitted. "She and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, reached out in 2019 to make a contribution to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. I had been getting a few of these calls, as our work fighting against voter suppression and police brutality was receiving national attention."
Ifill continued: "I'm always curious about the kind of research famous people do before they make that cold call to offer their support. The ones I have remained in relationship with are those who, like Blake, really did their homework. I admired immediately her curiosity, and her sincere work to understand the conditions that shape this country."
- Happy International Women's Day! Celebrate Girl Power With Five Of The Most Philanthropic Female Celebs Who Constantly Give Back: Photos
- Meet The Brains & Brawn Behind These Female-Led Business That Dominated 2022
- Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick's Body Language at 'Another Simple Favor' Event Shows They Don't Have an 'Easygoing Relationship'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The renowned civil rights activist recalled a conversation she had with Lively "in which she expressed frustration that so much of our nation’s history was not part of the instruction she had received as a student."
"Her commitment to filling those gaps — and becoming the most fully informed and prepared citizen — is what I appreciate most about her. Blake is a serious person. She’s a risk taker," Ifill added.
After the TIME 100 list was released to the public, social media users heavily criticized the publication for including Lively — who, within the past year, has mainly only made headlines for her controversial promotion of It Ends With Us and a messy legal battle with the film's director, Justin Baldoni.
"Blake Lively has been named one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2025... for a donation she made to the NAACP... in 2019. Can't make this stuff up," one person pointed out, as another individual complained: "Why is Blake Lively even on the list? We want women with [brains], talent and integrity and Blake does not have it! Did her husband pay for this? 😬."
"Are you f------ kidding??????????" a third hater questioned, while a fourth critic claimed, "so you let @vancityreynolds pay for Blake's mention? 👎."
A fifth upset social media user believed Lively's spot "detracts from those on the list that are deserving."
"The bulk of her fame in 2024 stems from a controversial film and lawsuit and the possibly questionable ripple effect it's had on the Me Too Movement. Do claims about advocacy hold up under scrutiny... is there record of new activity or outcomes directly tied to her in 2024?" they ridiculed. "Is there clear evidence that her influence meaningfully changed policy, social movements, or widespread behavior in 2024? If the bar for being 'influential' is just sparking a few headlines and lots of public backlash — it opens up real questions about what that list even means anymore."