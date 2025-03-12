Blake Lively Gushes Over Fans' Support at SXSW Amid Justin Baldoni Legal Battle: I Could 'Feel the Love'
Blake Lively is feeling good after being surrounded by her fans.
The actress took to Instagram to thank her followers after attending the SXSW premiere of her latest film, Another Simple Favor, amid her messy legal battle with It Ends With Us director and costar Justin Baldoni.
“Watching @asimplefavor opening night @sxsw felt like a rock concert. Thank you to the very best audience. Texas turns it out. Making this movie was already the gift, every element of it,” she began in the caption.
“To share it with you all and feel the love returned to us was the best feeling. Thank you for having us, Austin. And yes. It’s latex 👗😊,” Lively added, referencing her nude-toned latex gown by Renée Masoomian, which featured a plunging sweetheart neckline and dramatic black detailing.
According to eyewitnesses, the Age of Adaline star looked completely unbothered as she walked the red carpet at Austin’s Paramount Theatre on Friday, March 7. She was all smiles alongside her costars Anna Kendrick and Michele Morrone, even pausing to take selfies with fans inside the theater before finding her seat next to Morrone.
Another Simple Favor marks Lively’s first major film release since her legal battle with Baldoni made headlines.
Back in December 2024, she filed a lawsuit against the 41-year-old actor-director, accusing him of sexual harassment and attempting to smear her reputation, as OK! previously reported.
Baldoni has denied the allegations and hit back with a countersuit against Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist Leslie Sloane. Both Lively and Reynolds have denied his claims, while Sloane has requested to be removed from the case. With mediation efforts failing, the courtroom showdown is set for March 9, 2026.
During the red carpet event, Variety asked Kendrick about her costar's troubles.
“How does it feel like the movie is being impacted kind of by everything happening around going on in the world?” the journalist asked, subtly alluding to Lively’s current situation.
“Why, what happened?” Kendrick joked. “I did Ayahuasca and the last year of my life is just gone, but I've heard the movie is amazing.”
Kendrick’s decision to steer clear of the controversy wasn’t surprising, considering the rumored tension between her and Lively. After reports hinted at a “secret feud” between the two actresses, body language expert Judi James weighed in after analyzing their SXSW interactions.
Speaking to Daily Mail, James suggested that director Paul Feig acted as a physical buffer between the costars during their group photos.
“Their ‘red carpet’ smiles do look rather tempered or subdued here, Blake’s lips are closed while Anna’s smile lacks the traits of real joy, like rounded cheeks or eye crinkling,” James observed.
In another post, she joined her Another Simple Favor costars at the SXSW photocall, turning heads in an oversized peach suit adorned with pearls and jumbo sequins.
She kept it understated with a plain white undershirt but made a playful nod to her character, Emily Nelson, by carrying a $5,795 Judith Leiber martini-shaped clutch — her signature cocktail of choice.
Page Six talked to the eyewitness.