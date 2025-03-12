Blake Lively Gushes Over Fans' Support at SXSW Amid Justin Baldoni Legal Battle: I Could 'Feel the Love'

Blake Lively thanked her fans for coming out to support her at SXSW amid her legal issues with Justin Baldoni.

The actress took to Instagram to thank her followers after attending the SXSW premiere of her latest film , Another Simple Favor, amid her messy legal battle with It Ends With Us director and costar Justin Baldoni .

“Watching @asimplefavor opening night @sxsw felt like a rock concert. Thank you to the very best audience. Texas turns it out. Making this movie was already the gift, every element of it,” she began in the caption.

“To share it with you all and feel the love returned to us was the best feeling. Thank you for having us, Austin. And yes. It’s latex 👗😊,” Lively added, referencing her nude-toned latex gown by Renée Masoomian, which featured a plunging sweetheart neckline and dramatic black detailing.