Tom Selleck Lands Role in Jesse Stone Project After 'Blue Bloods' Farewell

As the description teases, “Paradise Police Chief Jesse Stone is experiencing a familiar ennui — writing parking tickets and bemoaning his presence in a small town where ‘nothing much’ ever seems to happen. Suddenly Jesse is swept up in the exigencies of making sense of an unexplained death – was it a suicide or, as Jesse suspects, a murder?”

Rumor has it this film will be Selleck's first major project since the curtain closed on Blue Bloods in December 2024.

Selleck grew attached to his Blue Bloods family, insiders close to the star revealed. “He already misses the Blue Bloods cast and crew,” a source disclosed to Closer in January 2025. “He would definitely do a spinoff and TV movie.”