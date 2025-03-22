or
Tom Selleck Lands Role in Jesse Stone Project After 'Blue Bloods' Farewell

Photo of Tom Selleck
Source: CBS

A still of Tom Selleck in "Blue Bloods."

By:

March 22 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Tom Selleck isn’t just sitting back and relaxing after hanging up his badge on Blue Bloods. The iconic actor is diving headfirst into his next big role, and fans are buzzing with excitement.

Former "Blue Bloods" Star Tom Selleck
Source: MEGA

After bidding goodbye to his role in 'Blue Bloods,' Tom Selleck will be preparing for a new big role.

The Next Chapter for Selleck

According to Selleck’s IMDb page, he’s throwing himself into an Untitled Jesse Stone Project currently listed as “in development.”

The latest scoop? The plot remains under wraps, but we know this marks the next thrilling installment in the Jesse Stone franchise.

IMDB Listing On The Untitled Jesse Stone Project
Source: IMDB

Tom Selleck is listed as being involved in the 'Untitled Jesse Stone Project' on IMDB.

As the description teases, “Paradise Police Chief Jesse Stone is experiencing a familiar ennui — writing parking tickets and bemoaning his presence in a small town where ‘nothing much’ ever seems to happen. Suddenly Jesse is swept up in the exigencies of making sense of an unexplained death – was it a suicide or, as Jesse suspects, a murder?”

Rumor has it this film will be Selleck's first major project since the curtain closed on Blue Bloods in December 2024.

Selleck grew attached to his Blue Bloods family, insiders close to the star revealed. “He already misses the Blue Bloods cast and crew,” a source disclosed to Closer in January 2025. “He would definitely do a spinoff and TV movie.”

Blue Bloods
Source: CBS

CBS will be expanding the 'Blue Bloods' universe with an offshoot of the series.

Is the 'Blue Bloods' Universe Expanding?

In thrilling news for fans, CBS has greenlit a Blue Bloods offshoot, working under the title Boston Blue. Donnie Wahlberg will reprise his role as Danny Reagan, and the buzz is that the Reagan family dynamics might not be done just yet.

“They both got emotional filming their last dinner scene on Blue Bloods because it was the last,” an insider revealed. “But now that this series is happening, they may get to do another."

Sami Gayle, Tom Selleck & Donnie Wahlberg
Source: MEGA

Sami Gayle, Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg at the red carpet of PaleyFest NY in 2017.

A separate source shared that Wahlberg reached out to Selleck shortly after the spinoff news broke. “They know that working and being a part of the show gave him such a purpose, not to mention the paycheck, so they do fret about him being out of sorts now that it’s over,” the insider explained. “As soon as Donnie got news that he was getting a spinoff he called Tom, he was one of the first people he wanted to talk to.”

It seems the door is wide open for Selleck to drop in for walk-ons and cameos. “It’s really a case where the ball is in Tom’s court because Wahlberg is a loyal and true blue guy,” the source added. “Having Tom come on is a given.”

