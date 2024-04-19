Shocking Confession: Tom Selleck, 79, Admits He's Never Sent a Text or Email, Actor Makes His Wife Jillie Do It for Him
How did Tom Selleck live 79 years of life without ever sending a text or email?!
In a new interview published Thursday, April 18, the famed Blue Bloods actor admitted he hardly uses technology while promoting his upcoming memoir, You Never Know, which hits shelves on Tuesday, May 7.
"Occasionally I've looked up my name," Selleck noted of his rare internet usage before confessing: "That started really with the book, but I've never sent my own email. I had a secretary. I've never texted anybody."
Now, his wife, Jillie Mack, is typically the one to send messages on her husband of 36 years' behalf.
"I have a certain luxury where I probably couldn't survive otherwise," he explained while expressing gratitude toward Mack. "But I don't know. I have a hard time writing things down, which is weird for a guy who's pushing a book."
Selleck's memoir draws well-deserved attention toward the award-winning actor's decades-long career in television — which saw him score a breakout role on Magnum P.I. and later hold a fan-favorite supporting role on Friends, where he portrayed the character of a much-older boyfriend to Monica Geller, played by Courteney Cox.
Despite having an impressive career as an actor, Selleck said he didn't grow up with the same passion for acting — or what he called being "bitten by the acting bug" — like other fellow stars seemed to have in Hollywood, noting he simply wanted a job that provided him steady work and a good income.
"I don't have the hooks that a lot of people do," he explained. "I didn't rehabilitate myself or have this tragic life. I had my own share of certainly ups and downs, but I've been very fortunate."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"If you're going to get in the acting business, you better get an appetite for it," Selleck warned future actors and actresses, emphasizing the extreme dedication and driven work ethic it takes to succeed in the industry. "I tried to communicate that [in the book]...Because it was kind of a long road."
Nowadays, Selleck enjoys a rather peaceful lifestyle offscreen on his 63-acre ranch in Ventura County, Calif.
Based on his previous confessions, it comes as no surprise the Three Men and a Baby star doesn't typically watch TV.
Instead, Selleck said he spends his free time reviewing scripts for Blue Bloods, his hit CBS series currently in the midst of its final season.
People interviewed Selleck.