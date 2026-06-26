Olympic Ski Legend Bode Miller Disputes Idaho Drug Charges After Arrest

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Bode Miller is pushing back after an Idaho drug arrest put the Olympic ski legend back in the spotlight for reasons far removed from the slopes. Miller, 48, was arrested June 6 in Fremont County, Idaho, and charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He has pleaded not guilty to both charges, posted a $5,000 cash bond and is scheduled for a pretrial hearing July 29.

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Bode Miller Breaks His Silence

Source: MEGA The Olympic skier addressed the arrest on Instagram.

Miller addressed the arrest June 23 on Instagram, disputing the circumstances of the case and saying another person in the vehicle had cannabis. “I was pulled over for accelerating while passing another vehicle on a highway in Idaho,” Miller wrote in a post titled “Statement.” “My friend, who was traveling with me, had a small amount of cannabis and a cannabis pipe in his possession, which I was unaware of,” Miller said. “We fully cooperated with the officer. I am hopeful the misdemeanor charges will be dropped once the facts are reviewed.”

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The Police Report Says Something Else

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Source: MEGA Court records outlined claims involving psychedelic mushrooms.

Court records cited by The New York Post allege a different detail. Fremont County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Hurt wrote in a probable cause statement that Miller was found in possession of a white dispensary bag containing 4.1 grams of psychedelic mushrooms. The court documents did not provide a detailed account of the arrest.

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A Public Life Under Scrutiny

Source: MEGA The arrest occurred days before the death anniversary of his daughter.

The arrest came two days before the eighth anniversary of the death of Miller’s 19-month-old daughter, Emeline, who drowned in 2018 at a neighbor’s pool party in Orange County, California. Miller and his wife, Morgan, later became advocates for water safety education for parents. The case also lands against the backdrop of Miller’s complicated public image. Raised in rural New Hampshire, he became one of the most decorated and distinctive figures in American ski racing, known for his aggressive style, blunt interviews and resistance to polished sports-star convention.

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Source: MEGA The case placed Bode Miller back in the public spotlight.