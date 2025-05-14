Olympic Skier Bode Miller Says His Kids 'Love Sports' — But 'None of Them Seem to Be Interested in Following in My Footsteps'

Fortunately, most of them still give their dad the seal of approval. "It's a mix, but every once in a while, they will brag that I was good at skiing," he quips. "It seems like most of the time we're just facilitating what they want to do! My daughter, who is 17, is such a sweetheart. She still at least pretends to think we're cool and likes to spend time with us — but the other ones are small enough where they're pretty reliant."

In the meantime, since the couple has been outspoken about their daughter unfortunately dying in 2018, it made sense for him to partner with Coverstar automatic covers to help educate and prevent childhood drowning, especially since May is Water Safety Month.

"I wish Water Safety Month was year round, but it's certainly more common this time of year. It's great to talk about it. I want to bring awareness to the danger and risk without trying to villainize it. Water is awesome and super fun — every kid loves to jump in the pool. You just want to make sure you're aware of what your options are, what products are available to mitigate risk and what to do or not do a a parent, supervisor or grandparent to keep people safe," he explains. "I'm happy to partner with Coverstar and talk about their automatic safety cover turns. It completely mitigates risk, and there's no way through it when it's closed. I love that there's products like this coming out that are kind of innovative. I need people to be aware of what their options are."