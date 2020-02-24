Photo credit: Morgan Miller Instagram

The former skier then revealed that on November 8 they decided to induce the birth while their kids were out of the house at school, which gave the babies a “window” of time to arrive. “You were like, ‘I’m over this,’” Bode recalled to his wife, who noted that her contractions started to increase, and she had a change of heart about giving birth at home. “You said, ‘I don’t want to do this today. I’m going to the hospital. I want to get an epidural,’” Bode recalled. “I said, ‘Well that’s not going to happen. That window has passed.’”



