10 Rumors About the Future of James Bond: Daniel Craig's Successor, New Director and More
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Was Rumored to Have Been Offered the Titular Role
The Sun UK first reported the news about Aaron Taylor-Johnson receiving an offer to play the role of James Bond after Daniel Craig wrapped up his stint in the franchise. Eon Productions reportedly planned to start the filming within 2024, and the Kraven the Hunter star was expected to play the character.
"The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back," the insider continued. "As far as Eon is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement."
A few days after The Sun's report, Taylor-Johnson seemingly avoided the question during his interview with Rolling Stone UK, saying, "I can only really talk about the things I'm going to show and tell. So, The Fall Guy, Nosferatu, Kraven the Hunter. I'm here to promote those."
Regé-Jean Page Addressed the Rumors
Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page's name has been mentioned in the list of potential James Bond actors, and he commented on the idea when he appeared on The Tonight Show.
"If you're a Brit, and you do something of any kind of renown that people regard well, then people start saying the 'B' word. It's like a merit badge. You get the 'B' word merit badge. I'm very, very glad to have the badge. I'm glad to be in such wonderful company of people who have the badge. But it's a badge," he explained.
Page also said in a separate interview that the rumors "were flattering."
Cillian Murphy Was Also Linked to the Role
Fresh from his historic Oscars attendance, Oppenheimer actor Cillian Murphy sparked rumors he would be a great James Bond star when Pierce Brosnan vouched for him, per Deadline. Brosnan played the titular role in three James Bond films: Tomorrow Never Dies in 1997, The World Is Not Enough in 1999 and Die Another Day in 2002.
However, Murphy told Hello! he was too old for that.
He previously addressed the buzz after the success of Peaky Blinders, telling an outlet, "It seems to be a way of generating business for bookies. So someone who happens to be in a TV show and wears a tux occasionally in a TV show… But having said all of that, it's incredibly flattering to be in that conversation."
Is The Franchise Also Considering Jacob Elordi?
Deuxmoi claimed that Jacob Elordi was running to play the role.
"There has been interest in Jacob Elordi becoming the next James Bond. The franchise wants a younger leading man for the reboot. But it's very early days," the site claimed, citing an unnamed source.
No new reports emerged afterward.
Paul Mescal Was Reportedly in Talks to Lead the Film
In 2020, Paul Mescal shared his love for James Bond and the franchise as he addressed speculations that he might be part of the movie series in the future.
"Would I play Bond? Yeah? I don't know. If it ever came my way, we'd have a discussion about it... I don't want to say yes or no. I am a massive fan, and will continue to be, regardless," he said.
Three years later, Andrew Scott backed him and suggested Mescal to become the next 007 actor. The All of Us Strangers star has not responded to his costar's idea.
Will The Next Bond Film Be Released in 2024?
After several delays, Craig's No Time To Die hit the cinemas in September 2021. With the lack of a lead star, Bond 26 might reportedly come out in 2024 or in 2025.
However, as the franchise has yet to finalize things, it is highly likely the next Bond film will not be available until 2025 or 2026.
Other Cast Members Could Return
As of press time, the studio has yet to confirm the commitment of the cast members in the next Bond film. The latest installment featured Léa Seydoux, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris and Jeffrey Wright.
Lisa-Dorah Sonnet, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, Rory Kinnear, Billy Magnussen and Christoph Waltz were also onboard.
On the other hand, some of them expressed their desire to reprise their roles again, including Whishaw, Kinnear, Fiennes and Harris.
Denis Villeneuve Might Be the Frontrunner
Celebrity gossip site Deuxmoi published another rumor claiming Denis Villeneuve was "the No. 1 target for Bond producer Barbara Broccoli."
In 2021, Villeneuve said he would love to make a James Bond movie one day.
"It's a character that I've been with — like everybody — since my childhood. I have massive affection for Bond. It would be a big challenge for people to try and reboot it after what Daniel did," the filmmaker told "Happy Sad Confused" podcast.
He added, "It's true that it would be a dream to do 007. I don't know if such a thing would happen, but it would be a privilege. At the end of the day, that would be pure cinematic joy."
Rumors About Phoebe Waller-Bridge Directing the Film Were Debunked
Daily Mail published a story in April 2023 claiming that Phoebe Waller-Bridge was in early talks to direct the next Bond film.
"Barbara believes Phoebe is a huge talent and brings a fresh, modern take to Bond," a source said. "They've already had very early discussions, but there are lots of variables in the equation, including Phoebe's increasingly packed schedule."
However, Waller-Bridge debunked the rumor months later.
…Or Maybe She Would Write the Next Bond Film
Aside from directing the movie, Waller-Bridge also ignited rumors that she was reportedly approached to help write the script for the future film.
The rumor remains unconfirmed.