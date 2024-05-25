10 Rumors About the Future of James Bond: Daniel Craig's Successor, New Director and More

The Sun UK first reported the news about Aaron Taylor-Johnson receiving an offer to play the role of James Bond after Daniel Craig wrapped up his stint in the franchise. Eon Productions reportedly planned to start the filming within 2024, and the Kraven the Hunter star was expected to play the character.

"The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back," the insider continued. "As far as Eon is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement."

A few days after The Sun's report, Taylor-Johnson seemingly avoided the question during his interview with Rolling Stone UK, saying, "I can only really talk about the things I'm going to show and tell. So, The Fall Guy, Nosferatu, Kraven the Hunter. I'm here to promote those."