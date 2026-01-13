Ex-OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue Urges Ex-Cons to Join Her Nearly $135K 'Bigger' Stunt in London

Article continues below advertisement

Adult star Bonnie Blue, infamous for claiming she slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours, is back, and this time, she’s going bigger, wilder and more expensive. To mark the one-year anniversary of her record-breaking challenge, Bonnie, 26, has revealed plans for a new stunt in London on Saturday, January 17.

Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram Bonnie Blue announced her next adult stunt in London, set for January 17.

She's now calling on ex-cons to join. "Prisoners, you've served your time, and now it's time to serve me. Saturday, the 17th of January, in London, I want to pleasure you in more ways than one. I don't care if you wear an ankle monitor, in fact, I think it's kind of hot," the adult star shared, according to The Tab. Bonnie first shot to fame with her 1,057 men in 12 hours stunt. People queued for hours to take part, and she filmed sections of it for social media. The feat went viral worldwide and sparked massive debate over whether it was even possible and whether it was safe. Despite the backlash, Blue said it was all part of breaking "world records" and pushing herself to the limit. That stunt also got her banned from multiple countries and online platforms, but she’s clearly not done.

Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram The adult star is putting $120K of her own money into the 24-hour event.

Blue teased her new event as "bigger, bolder and more bonkers than anything I've done before." "This isn't a quick thing," she said. "We’re talking a full 24 hours. Day and night. I want to see just how far I can push myself."

Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram Bonnie Blue invited ex-cons to participate, saying ankle monitors are 'kind of hot.'

She also hinted at a "gross twist" compared to last year, revealing she'll use three holes this time — one more than in her previous stunt. "This year, to celebrate the one-year anniversary, I’m using three holes and going for 24 hours. Can you imagine the damage on my body? I wonder if I'm going to be able to walk out of it," she explained in an Instagram video. Blue elaborated to The Tab: "I'm always trying something new. This time I'll be using an extra hole I’ve never used before. Blokes can get involved by using the hashtag Bonnie Back Blowout and telling me why they should take part."

Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram Last year, she claimed to sleep with 1,057 men in 12 hours, sparking global debate.