Bonnie Blue Permanently Banned From OnlyFans for Posting 'Extreme' Content as Stunt to Sleep With 2,000 Men in 1 Day Gets Canceled
Bonnie Blue has been permanently banned from OnlyFans.
The adult film star — known around the world for allegedly breaking a world record by sleeping with 1,057 men — was booted from the subscription-based platform after being accused by the app of posting and intending to make "extreme content."
Bonnie Blue Booted From OnlyFans
"Extreme challenge content is not available on OnlyFans and is not permitted under our Acceptable Use Policy and Terms of Service," a spokesperson for OnlyFans said in a statement.
The message continued: "Any breach of our Terms of Service results in content or account deactivation… This is why it has been necessary to take this action. We always act when users breach our terms of service."
When asked by a news outlet how long Blue would be permitted from using the platform, the rep declared: "The ban is permanent."
Bonnie Blue's 'Petting Zoo' S-- Stunt Canceled
The move comes after Blue had been planning to break her own s-- marathon record by being penetrated by 2,000 men in a single day in a filmed stunt she referred to as a "petting zoo."
During the event, the British blondie intended on allowing up to 2,000 volunteers from the general public to do anything and everything they wanted to her while she was bound and gagged inside of a glass box.
"No limits. No breaks. Just me, in a box and ready to be used," she teased fans ahead of the now-canceled s--capade.
Inside Adult Film Star's Controversies
Blue's explicit content idea faced intense backlash from social media users, with criticism so extreme that the Derbyshire native scratched the stunt and had her profile taken down from OnlyFans.
She previously was prevented from sharing video footage of herself virally sleeping with more than 1,000 men on OnlyFans due to the stunt being a violation of the platforms rules and guidelines.
Bonnie Blue's Visas to Australia and Fiji Revoked
In addition from being banned from OnlyFans, Blue is prohibited from entering at least two countries.
Blue's travel visas were revoked from Australia and Fiji in November 2024 after she violated the terms of her visitor pass by planning to engage in paid work during her time in the countries.
As for what she wanted to record, Blue had planned to film OnlyFans content with young men during "Schoolies Week" — an annual dayslong time of year where recent high school graduates enjoy a vacation in celebration of their education milestone.