Bonnie Blue Permanently Banned From OnlyFans for Posting 'Extreme' Content as Stunt to Sleep With 2,000 Men in 1 Day Gets Canceled

"Extreme challenge content is not available on OnlyFans and is not permitted under our Acceptable Use Policy and Terms of Service," a spokesperson for OnlyFans said in a statement.

The message continued: "Any breach of our Terms of Service results in content or account deactivation… This is why it has been necessary to take this action. We always act when users breach our terms of service."

When asked by a news outlet how long Blue would be permitted from using the platform, the rep declared: "The ban is permanent."