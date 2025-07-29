or
Bonnie Blue Reveals Physical Toll of Being Intimate With Over 1,000 Men in 1 Day: 'I Started to Sting'

bonnie blue speaks out after men marathon
Source: @bonnie_blue_xox

Bonnie Blue shared the physical pain of sleeping with 1,057 men in just 12 hours.

July 29 2025, Published 7:40 a.m. ET

Bonnie Blue isn’t holding back.

The adult content creator, who made headlines for sleeping with 1,057 men in just 12 hours, opened up about the brutal physical toll it took on her body during the now-infamous s-- marathon.

"Eight hours in," Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, began in a new interview, "I started to sting, so I thought I’m going to use some lube, but that stung more."

Source: @bonnie_blue_xox

She said it wasn’t just discomfort — at one point, her jaw even locked up. Still, she kept pushing through as she didn’t want to risk damaging her reputation in the industry.

As OK! previously reported, Blue's recent controversial stunt — which she called her “petting zoo” challenge — was too much for OnlyFans, and they permanently banned her on June 9.

Since then, she’s moved her X-rated content over to Fansly, one of OF’s biggest competitors.

Source: @bonnie_blue_xox

In the same interview, Blue was questioned about her recent shift in content — from performing solo to involving younger creators in her projects.

Some critics accused her of exploiting newcomers who may not be emotionally prepared.

She replied: "I'm not their mum. I'm not there to guide them. I'm here to say, 'Hey, this is a business opportunity.'"

Blue added that while the participants weren’t paid, being featured in her high-profile videos could help them grow their own followings on adult platforms.

Source: @bonnie_blue_xox

Despite all the controversy, Blue said she has no regrets.

"Each day I wake up so excited. I can’t believe this is my life,” she gushed.

While her career is thriving, her personal life has taken some hits.

Following her divorce from Ollie Davidson, she admitted that her romantic life is on hold.

“I’m taking a break,” the 26-year-old revealed. “Me and my ex were together for a very long time, and I’m fine not being in a relationship. It’s going to be difficult when I’m ready to date, because of what I do.”

She and Davidson met as teens at a New Year’s Eve party when she was just 15. They tied the knot in 2022 and settled in Australia’s Gold Coast.

The couple tried for 18 months to have a baby, but she later found out her anatomy wouldn’t allow her to get pregnant, leading to the desmise of their relationship.

Source: @bonnie_blue_xox

Blue also explained that not all of her recent hookups are purely transactional.

“Some of the s-- I have with people is loving, but it’s not boyfriend and girlfriend loving,” she said.

The Times interviewed Blue.

