'Match Made in Heaven': Bonnie Blue and Andrew Tate Fans Think Stars Are 'Perfect' for Each Other Ahead of Controversial Podcast Episode

photo of Bonnie Blue and Andrew Tate
Source: @RobMooreDisruptors/YouTube

Two of the internet's most controversial stars joined together for a new podcast episode.

June 20 2025, Published 3:18 p.m. ET

OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue and alleged criminal Andrew Tate joined forces for a controversial discussion on Rob Moore’s “Disruptors” podcast.

After a teaser clip from the broadcast was released on Instagram, fans flooded the comments section about seeing the two internet personalities come together for a chat.

Bonnie Blue and Andrew Tate's Podcast Episode

bonnie blue andrew tate perfect each other podcast episode
Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram

Fans said their collaboration was exactly what they 'needed' to see.

“A match made in heaven, you guys don’t even realize how perfect you are for each other,” wrote one fan.

“This will break the fkn internet,” claimed another.

“The collab I never knew I f------ needed… but here and I can’t f------ wait to see it,” added a third.

Bonnie Blue Says She's an 'Example' for Women

bonnie blue andrew tate perfect for each other podcast episode
Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram

Bonnie Blue called herself a 'clever s---.'

During the teaser video, Blue and Tate exchanged their quick wit while podcast host Moore sat in the middle to direct their conversation.

The OnlyFans model referred to herself as a “clever s---,” to which Tate responded, “You are the perfect end result of feminism,” as Blue stuck her tongue out to motion herself giving someone f-------.

Moore went on to ask Blue if she felt she was a “good example” for women, prompting her to reply, “I’m a clear example for what women have fought for for years.”

Bonnie Blue and Andrew Tate Joke About Having Kids Together

bonnie blue andrew tate perfect for each other podcast
Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram

The OnlyFans star asked Andrew Tate if he was 'packing a python.'

The podcast host then mocked Blue’s s-- challenge, where she slept with 1,057 men in one day. To which she joked, “It’s work ethic.”

Blue and Tate’s chemistry was unmatched during the episode, which was released on Friday, June 20. She even found ways to flirt with the influencer and former kickboxer, asking him, “I heard they call you ‘Cobra Tate.’ Are you packing a python?”

When the twosome stumbled into a talk about what their children would be like, Blue quipped, “Imagine how powerful our baby would be.” To which Tate responded, “Survivor DNA.”

Andrew Tate Faces 10 Criminal Charges

bonnie blue andrew tate perfect are for each other podcast episode
Source: mega

Andrew Tate currently faces 10 criminal charges, including rape.

By the end of the clip, Tate pondered the question, “Would I f--- Bonnie for all the power in the world?” Although his answer wasn’t included in the teaser, fans will be able to hear more during the full episode.

Although Blue is no longer a member of OnlyFans after she promoted a “petting zoo” challenge, where fans could have s-- with her as she lay tied up in a glass box, she’s been busy with press since the platform banned her.

Tate, on the other hand, currently faces 10 criminal charges after he was investigated for rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain. He has denied all allegations.

