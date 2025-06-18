OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue and 'Toxic' Andrew Tate Slammed for Filming Content Together
Disgraced OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue, 26, and disgraced star Andrew Tate, 38, teamed up to film new content together, prompting outrage from social media users.
Tate shared a photo of himself with Blue sitting in a chair next to him and Rob Moore to promote their content, which is presumed to be a new episode for his “Tate’s Speech” podcast.
“Bonnie is the end result of feminism. She is what the Matrix wanted to create,” Tate captioned the image posted to X on Tuesday, June 17.
Bonnie Blue and Andrew Tate Film New Content Together
Although the material for their content has yet to be revealed, the internet was baffled by their collaboration, saying that as a collective, the industry needs to “stop making stupid people famous.”
“She calls herself a prostitute, he calls himself a philosopher, and somehow we’re all supposed to take this seriously,” wrote one person.
“Giving her a platform just proves how far you have fallen,” added another.
“If toxic feminism and toxic masculinity did a podcast together,” said a third.
Fans 'Lost Respect' for Bonnie Blue After Andrew Tate Collab
Blue also shared images of herself on set with Tate and Moore on her Instagram, where she could be seen on her knees in front of Tate as she stuck her tongue out.
“Bringing women forward 1057 years,” she captioned her post, referring to her stunt in January where she slept with 1,057 men in less than 24 hours.
Critics flooded Blue’s comments by saying they “lost all respect” for the OnlyFans star for teaming up with Tate, who is currently being investigated for rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain.
Andrew Tate Faces 10 Criminal Charges in Britain
Tate faces 10 charges regarding his alleged criminal activity after he was accused by three people.
The influencer and his brother, Tristan Tate, 36, are also being investigated by authorities in Romania for human trafficking and money laundering. Both Andrew and Tristan have denied all allegations against them as they continue to try and reestablish themselves in the entertainment industry.
Bonnie’s collab with the controversial Tate brothers comes about one week after she was permanently banned from OnlyFans for her extreme s-- challenges.
Why Was Bonnie Blue Banned From OnlyFans?
The curtain was finally pulled on Bonnie after she promoted a “petting zoo” challenge, where she planned to be tied up in a glass box for thousands of men to have s-- with her.
In a statement from OnlyFans, they stated their reasoning for her ban: “Extreme challenge content is not available on OnlyFans and is not permitted under our Acceptable Use Policy and Terms of Service.”
“Any breach of our Terms of Service results in content or account deactivation,” the statement continued. “This is why it has been necessary to take this action. We always act when users breach our terms of service.”