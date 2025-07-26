Bonnie Blue Says It's 'Going to Be Difficult' to Start Dating Because of Her Job: 'Some of the S-- I Have Is Loving'
Adult entertainer Bonnie Blue admitted in a new interview that her divorce from Ollie Davidson has had a significant impact on her dating life. The former couple was together for a decade after meeting when they were teenagers. Now, Blue is exploring her options as a newly single woman.
“I’m taking a break,” the 26-year-old told a news outlet. “Me and my ex were together for a very long time, and I’m fine not being in a relationship. It’s going to be difficult when I’m ready to date, because of what I do.”
'Some of the S-- I Have Is Loving'
Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, noted that her sexual encounters with random men are more than just casual, saying, “Some of the s-- I have with people is loving, but it’s not boyfriend and girlfriend loving.”
The X-rated actress met her ex-husband, a private-school boy, at the age of 15 during a New Year’s Eve party. By 2022, the former flames had married and moved to Australia’s Gold Coast. Blue and Davidson tried to conceive for 18 months, but to no avail, as the s-- worker’s physical anatomy would not allow her to get pregnant.
Bonnie Blue and Ollie Davidson 'Grew Apart'
In an episode of the “Saving Grace” podcast from October 2024, Blue reflected on her marriage, saying they “just grew apart” before breaking up the year prior.
Despite their split as romantic partners, Blue said she and her ex-husband are on “really good terms,” adding, “He works for me now. [He] helps with some behind-the-scenes stuff. It is convenient. It’s handy for me.”
'I Just Gave Up Going On Dates'
During the podcast, she explained how she was “bored of explaining to people” why she prioritizes her s-- career over a monogamous relationship with a man after her split. “I just gave up going on dates,” she noted.
Blue won’t even consider dating someone within the industry because she believes they would “never have s--” because they’d “both be burnt out.”
Where Does Bonnie Blue Create Content After OnlyFans Ban?
When Blue slept with another man after her separation from Davidson, she was shocked at how “normal” the encounter felt because she didn’t feel the need to “whip out p--- star one-liners” like she did in her previous work for OnlyFans before she was permanently banned from the platform in June.
Now that Blue has stopped creating content on OnlyFans, she has begun sharing her intimate acts on Fansly, a direct competitor of the popular adult film website.