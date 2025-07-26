Bonnie Blue Says It's 'Going to Be Difficult' to Start Dating Because of Her Job: 'Some of the S-- I Have Is Loving'

Adult entertainer Bonnie Blue admitted in a new interview that her divorce from Ollie Davidson has had a significant impact on her dating life. The former couple was together for a decade after meeting when they were teenagers. Now, Blue is exploring her options as a newly single woman.

“I’m taking a break,” the 26-year-old told a news outlet. “Me and my ex were together for a very long time, and I’m fine not being in a relationship. It’s going to be difficult when I’m ready to date, because of what I do.”