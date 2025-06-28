Bonnie Blue Says It's 'Unfair and 'Frustrating' She Got Permanently Banned From OnlyFans for Posting 'Extreme' Content
OnlyFans-turned-Fansly star Bonnie Blue opened up in a new interview about how she felt mistreated by the X-rated platform despite reps from the company claiming all content creators are “treated the exact same.”
Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, was banned from OnlyFans in June after she promoted a “petting zoo,” where she planned to have s-- with 2,000 men while tied up in a glass box.
During her candid interview from Friday, June 27, Blue explained how she reacted to the situation, saying, “It’s clearly unfair and it’s frustrating because I’ve been singled out, and it’s just because I get more press and more views.”
OnlyFans Warns Bonnie Blue Ahead of Her Ban
The 26-year-old continued, “It’s not because what I did was dangerous. I’ve been the only content creator that’s happily slept with the numbers I have and have walked away smiling each time.”
Before she was permanently banned, Blue was given a warning by the platform. She then told OnlyFans reps that they had her confused with another content creator. Despite this, she wasn’t welcomed back to post her content.
Bonnie Blue Deletes All Evidence of 'Petting Zoo' S-- Stunt
After the adult entertainment platform contacted her about an initial seven-day ban for her s-- stunt, Blue said she “removed all the evidence of the event.”
She added, “[I] even went on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter and said, ‘Hey, the event is no longer going ahead. The event’s been canceled.’” However, the day before her seven-day ban was supposed to be lifted, she received her permanent ban.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Bonnie Blue Questions Her OnlyFans Ban
Blue went on to explain how she would have been willing to understand OnlyFans’ enforced guidelines had they been clearer about what they needed from her before issuing the ban.
“If OnlyFans was to have come forward and said, ‘We didn’t like the amount of press Bonnie was getting, or it was bad for the company,’ I couldn’t have argued that because yes, I get more press, and yes, I do get a lot of bad press as well,” she stated.
Bonnie Blue Creates Fansly Account
Although Blue no longer creates OnlyFans content, she opened an account on Fansly, a direct competitor of OnlyFans.
“I just obviously didn’t make the switch sooner because I had a very large fan base on OnlyFans,” she said of the move.
“I had nearly 900,000 subscribers,” she noted before saying she was “comfortable” on the platform and didn’t want to initiate the “move” because it would have been “a lot of work.”