Bonnie Blue Says It's 'Unfair and 'Frustrating' She Got Permanently Banned From OnlyFans for Posting 'Extreme' Content

OnlyFans-turned-Fansly star Bonnie Blue opened up in a new interview about how she felt mistreated by the X-rated platform despite reps from the company claiming all content creators are “treated the exact same.”

Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, was banned from OnlyFans in June after she promoted a “petting zoo,” where she planned to have s-- with 2,000 men while tied up in a glass box.

During her candid interview from Friday, June 27, Blue explained how she reacted to the situation, saying, “It’s clearly unfair and it’s frustrating because I’ve been singled out, and it’s just because I get more press and more views.”