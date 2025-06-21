'Innocent' Bonnie Blue Defends Sleeping With Over 1,000 Men in 1 Day: 'That's Good Work Ethic'
Bonnie Blue’s appearance on Rob Moore’s “Disruptors” podcast on Friday, June 20, showed an in-depth look at the OnlyFans star’s opinion of herself and her s-- work.
Although she was banned from the X-rated platform in June for her extreme s-- challenges, when Moore asked Blue what the most “disruptive thing” she’s ever done was, she told him, “Generally, I’m really innocent,” adding, “I’ve not really done much.”
Bonnie Blue Says She Has 'Good Work Ethic'
When the host brought up how she slept with 1,057 men in one day, the 26-year-old explained that she doesn’t think her work should be considered rebellious, saying, “That’s good work ethic.”
“There’s nothing disruptive about it. I was on my bike having o-----s; they were c---ing,” she explained. “It was a fun and active day. Breeding day, really, so happy Father’s Day, boys.”
She noted that although she’s slept with hundreds of people during the course of her career, her behavior isn’t “destructive” to society or herself, later joking, “I’m taking their loads, not shooting up.”
Andrew Tate Is 'Proud' of Bonnie Blue
During the podcast, the OnlyFans model was given words of encouragement by controversial internet personality Andrew Tate, who joined her as a guest.
“Bonnie is the result of the society that we’ve created,” Tate said. “So I wish her the absolute best. I am proud of her for doing what she’s doing. The only time I would be disappointed in what Bonnie’s doing is if she was doing it for free.”
Bonnie Blue Talks About Sleeping With 18-Year-Olds
Blue went on to say how she feels she creates a “safe environment” for young men to lose their virginities with her. When she asked Moore if he’d allow his son to sleep with her, the podcast host firmly stated, “No.”
Notably, at the start of the adult entertainer’s career on OnlyFans, she invited barely legal men who had just turned 18 years old to sleep with her. She would travel to universities to find students to be intimate with, and sometimes, their dads would join in on the experience.
Bonnie Blue's STD History
Although she’s known to sleep with an abundance of people on the daily, Blue revealed on the “Saving Grace” podcast in October 2024 that she stays up to date on getting checked for STDs.
“I get tested every two weeks. I get tested more than anyone else. Sleeping with me is not only clean… It’s a smart option,” she said.
As OK! previously reported, the OnlyFans star backed up her claim about getting checked for STDs. In May, she shared a look into her day-to-day lifestyle, which began with her going to a clinic to get her mouth swabbed for potential diseases.