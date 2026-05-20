Bonnie Blue Reveals Due Date of Alleged Pregnancy After Unprotected 'Breeding Mission' With 400 Men
May 20 2026, Published 3:39 p.m. ET
Bonnie Blue is embracing her next chapter as she shares new details about her alleged pregnancy.
The OnlyF--- creator, 27, revealed in an interview with a news outlet on Wednesday, May 20, that she was expecting baby No. 1 to arrive in November and has already learned the baby's s--.
Bonnie Blue Promised Fans Would Be Involved in Gender Reveal
“I’ll have a gender reveal later on in the year with my fans,” Blue (real name: Tia Billinger) told the outlet.
The content creator first revealed in February that she was expecting her first child after a "breeding mission" where she had unprotected s-- with 400 men. When asked if she had a message for any of the event's participants, she responded, "Good luck, I guess."
Bonnie Blue Isn't Focused on Baby's Paternity
"I was very transparent of what the event was about, what I’d like the outcome to be," she told a following the February event. "And they’ve got the option if they’d like to be involved, once I find out who the [dad] is, or if they don’t want to be, then I’m more than happy to be a single mom."
Blue is reportedly focused on "making sure the baby's healthy," rather than determining the child's paternity.
"As any pregnant woman would agree, it’s the main priority during a pregnancy," she said of the baby’s health at the time. "In terms of finding out the dad, that’s another day’s problem."
- Bonnie Blue Admits She Faked Her Pregnancy in Stunning Reveal: 'I No Longer Need This Fake Bump'
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- Bonnie Blue Reacts to Accusations She's Using a Fake Baby Bump After Pregnancy Announcement: 'Bodies Come in All Different Shapes'
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Bonnie Blue Teases Auction of Her Baby's Name
In March, Blue teased that she wanted to auction off her baby's name to get her fans engaged.
"I think it would be quite fun," she told a news outlet at the time. “I think I want to get my fans involved in a gender reveal. They’re going to be involved along the way.”
She continued, "But I want to be very careful [about] not sexualizing the child. So it’s trying to get the right balance of getting people involved, but not having the baby sexualized. Pregnancy can be sexualized. That’s fine, because that’s referring to me, but there’ll be a very strict line, especially once the baby’s here, of what’s shown and how much is shown."
Bonnie Blue Said She Faked Pregnancy in March
Blue faced controversy that same month, when she admitted that she faked her pregnancy as part of a money-making stunt.
“So, spring break is done, and I’m no longer gonna need this fake bump so thank you for all you middle-aged dumb parents that fell for my rage bait, because not only has it paid for the villa, the sunshine, but over 100 million views has made me £1 million better off,” Blue said in a social media video via The Mirror.