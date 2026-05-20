Bonnie Blue Reveals Due Date of Alleged Pregnancy After Unprotected 'Breeding Mission' With 400 Men

Article continues below advertisement

Bonnie Blue is embracing her next chapter as she shares new details about her alleged pregnancy. The OnlyF--- creator, 27, revealed in an interview with a news outlet on Wednesday, May 20, that she was expecting baby No. 1 to arrive in November and has already learned the baby's s--.

Article continues below advertisement

Bonnie Blue Promised Fans Would Be Involved in Gender Reveal

Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram Bonnie Blue explained that she'll most likely be hosting a gender reveal to get her fans involved.

“I’ll have a gender reveal later on in the year with my fans,” Blue (real name: Tia Billinger) told the outlet. The content creator first revealed in February that she was expecting her first child after a "breeding mission" where she had unprotected s-- with 400 men. When asked if she had a message for any of the event's participants, she responded, "Good luck, I guess."

Article continues below advertisement

Bonnie Blue Isn't Focused on Baby's Paternity

Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram Bonnie Blue explained she is 'more than happy to be a single mom.'

"I was very transparent of what the event was about, what I’d like the outcome to be," she told a following the February event. "And they’ve got the option if they’d like to be involved, once I find out who the [dad] is, or if they don’t want to be, then I’m more than happy to be a single mom." Blue is reportedly focused on "making sure the baby's healthy," rather than determining the child's paternity. "As any pregnant woman would agree, it’s the main priority during a pregnancy," she said of the baby’s health at the time. "In terms of finding out the dad, that’s another day’s problem."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Bonnie Blue Teases Auction of Her Baby's Name

Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram Bonnie Blue said it would be 'quite fun' to auction off her baby's name.

In March, Blue teased that she wanted to auction off her baby's name to get her fans engaged. "I think it would be quite fun," she told a news outlet at the time. “I think I want to get my fans involved in a gender reveal. They’re going to be involved along the way.” She continued, "But I want to be very careful [about] not sexualizing the child. So it’s trying to get the right balance of getting people involved, but not having the baby sexualized. Pregnancy can be sexualized. That’s fine, because that’s referring to me, but there’ll be a very strict line, especially once the baby’s here, of what’s shown and how much is shown."

Bonnie Blue Said She Faked Pregnancy in March

Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram Bonne Blue revealed she faked her pregnancy at the end of March.