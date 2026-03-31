Bonnie Blue Admits She Faked Her Pregnancy in Stunning Reveal: 'I No Longer Need This Fake Bump'
March 31 2026, Published 5:54 p.m. ET
Looks like Bonnie Blue won't be a mommy after all.
The adult content creator, 26, revealed on March 31, she was never actually with child — and it was all a stunt for money.
“So, spring break is done, and I’m no longer gonna need this fake bump so thank you for all you middle-aged dumb parents that fell for my rage bait, because not only has it paid for the villa, the sunshine, but over 100 million views has made me £1 million better off,” Blue said in a social media video via The Mirror.
In February, the British influencer announced the fake pregnancy following her viral event where she made it her mission to sleep with 400 men.
Bonnie Blue Announced Her 'Pregnancy' in February
Earlier this month, Blue was seen with a bumpy midsection as she was wrapped in a towel and sported a two-piece.
“I’ve been being sick, a headache, and when I say headache I mean like mega migraine,” Blue claimed in a YouTube video last month. “Foods have been making me feel sick, but then also some foods I’m wanting to eat instantly else I will be sick.”
She then took a pregnancy test, showing the results to the camera. “That is a pretty… it’s like half pink, half white. Kind of looks like a drumstick, actually. Yeah, definitely pregnant. Like fully pregnant,” she said.
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Blue further continued with her charade, giving insight into her faux conception, telling Us Weekly on March 24: “I would just say women’s bodies come in all different shapes and sizes, and it’s as simple as that.”
“It’s not my job to convince them I am actually pregnant,” Blue added about the previous rumors she was wearing a silicone belly. “The more doubts, the more comments, the more views, and it will stay that way."
Bonnie Blue Previously Slammed Rumors She Wasn't Actually Pregnant
"I saw a comment say, ‘Even if I’m seen having a baby, they’ll think it’s a doll.’ So enjoy watching me carrying a doll around this year, because I am pregnant, but I am not fazed at all if people don’t believe me," she continued.
The OnlyFans star was hit with a wave of backlash over her pregnancy reveal at the time of the announcement. "I feel so sorry for that poor baby, what a horrible origin story. Thankfully, we can write our own stories with time in life, but d---, that will be a rough start to have her as a mother," one person posted on X.
Another claimed, "She'll probably abort it after she grifts off the ultrasound pics."