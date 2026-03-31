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Bonnie Blue Admits She Faked Her Pregnancy in Stunning Reveal: 'I No Longer Need This Fake Bump'

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Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram

Bonnie Blue admitted she faked her pregnancy for a stunt in a new video posted on March 31.

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March 31 2026, Published 5:54 p.m. ET

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Looks like Bonnie Blue won't be a mommy after all.

The adult content creator, 26, revealed on March 31, she was never actually with child — and it was all a stunt for money.

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Source: @bonnieblue/YouTube

Bonnie Blue claimed she was pregnant in a February vlog.

“So, spring break is done, and I’m no longer gonna need this fake bump so thank you for all you middle-aged dumb parents that fell for my rage bait, because not only has it paid for the villa, the sunshine, but over 100 million views has made me £1 million better off,” Blue said in a social media video via The Mirror.

In February, the British influencer announced the fake pregnancy following her viral event where she made it her mission to sleep with 400 men.

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Bonnie Blue Announced Her 'Pregnancy' in February

image of bonnie blue
Source: @bonnieblue/YouTube

The adult content creator posed with her positive pregnancy test in her clip.

Earlier this month, Blue was seen with a bumpy midsection as she was wrapped in a towel and sported a two-piece.

“I’ve been being sick, a headache, and when I say headache I mean like mega migraine,” Blue claimed in a YouTube video last month. “Foods have been making me feel sick, but then also some foods I’m wanting to eat instantly else I will be sick.”

She then took a pregnancy test, showing the results to the camera. “That is a pretty… it’s like half pink, half white. Kind of looks like a drumstick, actually. Yeah, definitely pregnant. Like fully pregnant,” she said.

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image of bonnie blue
Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram

Bonnie Blue defended rumors she had a fake belly earlier this month.

Blue further continued with her charade, giving insight into her faux conception, telling Us Weekly on March 24: “I would just say women’s bodies come in all different shapes and sizes, and it’s as simple as that.”

“It’s not my job to convince them I am actually pregnant,” Blue added about the previous rumors she was wearing a silicone belly. “The more doubts, the more comments, the more views, and it will stay that way."

Bonnie Blue Previously Slammed Rumors She Wasn't Actually Pregnant

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Source: MEGA

Fans weren't happy with Bonnie Blue's supposed decision to become a mother.

"I saw a comment say, ‘Even if I’m seen having a baby, they’ll think it’s a doll.’ So enjoy watching me carrying a doll around this year, because I am pregnant, but I am not fazed at all if people don’t believe me," she continued.

The OnlyFans star was hit with a wave of backlash over her pregnancy reveal at the time of the announcement. "I feel so sorry for that poor baby, what a horrible origin story. Thankfully, we can write our own stories with time in life, but d---, that will be a rough start to have her as a mother," one person posted on X.

Another claimed, "She'll probably abort it after she grifts off the ultrasound pics."

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