Bonnie Blue Claims She's Pregnant After Getting Intimate With 400 Men in Shocking Stunt: 'I've Been Sick'
Feb. 22 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Adult content creator Bonnie Blue, known for her record-breaking endeavors, achieved an astounding feat on February 7, by having unprotected s-- with 400 men.
Now, she claims she might be pregnant.
“I’ve been [feeling] sick, a headache, and when I say headache I mean like mega migraine,” Blue explained in a Sunday, February 22, YouTube video. “Foods have been making me feel sick, but then also some foods I’m wanting to eat instantly, I will be sick.”
She then took a pregnancy test, sharing the results with her followers.
“That is a pretty… it’s like half pink, half white. Kind of looks like a drumstick actually. Yeah, definitely pregnant. Like fully pregnant,” she said.
While at an appointment for a scan, the ultrasound technician confirmed her pregnancy.
“Oh, is that the baby?” she asked. “That’s actually crazy.”
According to a press release sent to Us Weekly by Blue’s team, the previous record for unprotected s-- was held by Ariana Jollee, who allegedly managed to have sexual relations with 65 men in 2004. This latest achievement not only surpassed that record but also showcased Blue's continuous pursuit of new milestones in her career.
Participants at the February 7 event reportedly faced long wait times, with some standing in line for over seven hours to take part. Refreshments were provided to help keep participants energized throughout the day.
Blue has been vocal about her intentions, describing her current efforts as a “breeding mission.”
She explained, “I wanted the men who wanted to be a dad the most, with the strongest swimmers, to get a fast pass to the front of the queue.”
In January, she had to delay her event for what she described as “the wrong time of the month.” At that time, she emphasized the importance of timing for her plans, stating, “Some things can’t be rushed. Trust me, when you know what I have planned you’ll understand.”
After the February event, Blue shared her feelings about the physical demands of her record-breaking attempts. “Eight hours in, I started to sting,” she noted.
In a previous interview, Blue reflected on her past struggles with fertility and the challenges she encountered while trying to conceive with her ex-partner. “I tried to get pregnant for years with my ex-partner and really, really struggled,” she shared.