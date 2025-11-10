or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Bonnie Blue
OK LogoCOUPLES

'Plot Twist': Bonnie Blue's Ex-Husband Confirms He's Dating Adult Film Star's Former Friend and Publicist

Photo of Bonnie Blue, Emma Gillman and Ollie Davidson
Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram;@emma.gillman/instagram

Bonnie Blue's ex has moved on with her former pal.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 10 2025, Published 4:44 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Bonnie Blue's former friend and publicist Emma Gillman shocked social media users by confirming she's now dating the adult film star's ex-husband, Ollie Davidson!

Gillman shared the news via a Wednesday, November 5, Instagram post.

Article continues below advertisement

Bonnie Blue's Ex-Husband Goes Instagram Official With Her Former Friend

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Bonnie Blue's ex-husband is now dating her former friend Emma Gillman.
Source: @emma.gillman/instagram

Bonnie Blue's ex-husband is now dating her former friend Emma Gillman.

"Plot twist 💓," she captioned the upload, which showed Gillman leaning her head on Davidson's shoulder as they posed in front of a scenic backdrop.

The next snap was of historic artwork, while the third image showed the new lovebirds smiling and looking into each other's eyes.

Fans raved over the unexpected couple, with one person writing in the comments section, "fabulous plot twist ❤️❤️," while a second joked, "I did not have this on my bingo card."

"Lol noooo way the biggest plot twist I never saw coming," a third supporter admitted.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The adult film star and her ex were high school sweethearts but split in 2023.
Source: @bonnieblue/instagram

The adult film star and her ex were high school sweethearts but split in 2023.

Oddly enough, the reveal came just two days after Blue went into detail about her breakup from Davidson on the Monday, November 3, episode of A Current Affair.

"It had nothing to do with the job, we just grew apart," Blue explained, referring to having s-- on camera. "And I think most people in marriages stay with their partner just because they've been with them a long time."

MORE ON:
Bonnie Blue

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Bonnie Blue and Ollie Davidson's Split

Photo of Blue said her ex was supportive of her OnlyFans career.
Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram

Blue said her ex was supportive of her OnlyFans career.

The star, now 26, admitted she wasn't too upset over the split, explaining, "I got with him when I was 14. I've grown a lot as a person."

"I've changed a lot and I really know what I enjoy in life now and what makes me happy," she continued, "and that isn't the same person that brought me happiness when I was 14."

The exes married in 2022 and tried to have a baby before parting ways in 2023.

Are the Exes Cordial?

Photo of Blue became famous after claiming she slept with 1,057 men in one day.
Source: @bonnieblue/instagram

Blue became famous after claiming she slept with 1,057 men in one day.

The exes are still on good terms, and Davidson even appeared in the July Channel 4 documentary, 1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story.

"Ollie was beyond supportive, he gave me the confidence to do OnlyFans," she spilled. "And it wasn't because he wanted to pimp me out, he just wanted me to be happy and have control of my life. And obviously the money was good as well."

"She really connects with the fans," he acknowledged. "Most people, if they do p--- they seem out of reach. You're never going to meet them."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.