'Plot Twist': Bonnie Blue's Ex-Husband Confirms He's Dating Adult Film Star's Former Friend and Publicist

Bonnie Blue's former friend and publicist Emma Gillman shocked social media users by confirming she's now dating the adult film star's ex-husband, Ollie Davidson! Gillman shared the news via a Wednesday, November 5, Instagram post.

Bonnie Blue's Ex-Husband Goes Instagram Official With Her Former Friend

Source: @emma.gillman/instagram Bonnie Blue's ex-husband is now dating her former friend Emma Gillman.

"Plot twist 💓," she captioned the upload, which showed Gillman leaning her head on Davidson's shoulder as they posed in front of a scenic backdrop. The next snap was of historic artwork, while the third image showed the new lovebirds smiling and looking into each other's eyes. Fans raved over the unexpected couple, with one person writing in the comments section, "fabulous plot twist ❤️❤️," while a second joked, "I did not have this on my bingo card." "Lol noooo way the biggest plot twist I never saw coming," a third supporter admitted.

Source: @bonnieblue/instagram The adult film star and her ex were high school sweethearts but split in 2023.

Oddly enough, the reveal came just two days after Blue went into detail about her breakup from Davidson on the Monday, November 3, episode of A Current Affair. "It had nothing to do with the job, we just grew apart," Blue explained, referring to having s-- on camera. "And I think most people in marriages stay with their partner just because they've been with them a long time."

Inside Bonnie Blue and Ollie Davidson's Split

Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram Blue said her ex was supportive of her OnlyFans career.

The star, now 26, admitted she wasn't too upset over the split, explaining, "I got with him when I was 14. I've grown a lot as a person." "I've changed a lot and I really know what I enjoy in life now and what makes me happy," she continued, "and that isn't the same person that brought me happiness when I was 14." The exes married in 2022 and tried to have a baby before parting ways in 2023.

Are the Exes Cordial?

Source: @bonnieblue/instagram Blue became famous after claiming she slept with 1,057 men in one day.