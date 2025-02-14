OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue Reveals She Wants to Start Dating Fans Amid Divorce From High School Sweetheart
Bonnie Blue is looking for love!
In a new interview, the OnlyFans star — who recently slept with a record-breaking 1,057 men in 12 hours — revealed she wants to start dating fans amid her divorce from her high school sweetheart, Oliver Davidson.
The blonde beauty, 25, said she wants to get to know her subscribers on more than a sexual level.
"I want to date them because I'm single, and I want to go speed dating and then take a handful of the people that impressed me the most," she stated. "I want to take them on a special day on Valentine's Day."
As for how a suitor stands out, Blue shared, "With their mouth — I guess it's just how they talk or how they are."
"Their interests, their hobbies, just like any other date,” she stated.
Blue also noted she wants to surprise some of her favorite supporters with financial gifts.
The blonde beauty said she is "giving back" this Valentine's Day, sharing, "I'm earning over a million a month, so I'm profiting very well.”
"But I'm wanting to give that back to a lot of my subscribers and fans because I'm earning a lot of money,” she added. "And each month, it's continuing to go up by a very big amount, and I want to give it back because it's because of them I've got what I've got."
Blue is hoping to help fans pay for big expenses in their lives they may not be able to save up for.
"Things like paying for their wedding or a house extension, or just things that are going to help them in day-to-day life because they help me in day-to-day life," she explained.
Blue’s charitable offer came after she got tons of backlash for revealing she put hundreds of partners at risk after the first suitor in her s-- marathon didn’t wear a condom.
Despite the possible spread of STDs, Blue was nonchalant about the incident, noting, “What are the chances it was going to be the first one? It was probably going to happen regardless.”
“After a length of 12 hours, there was probably somebody that, you know, could have potentially gone in without a condom. And yes, that happened to be the first person,” she continued.
Blue told documentary maker Lee Spooner during their recent sit-down that the first man who penetrated her did not have a rubber on, though once she realized, she told him to wrap up.
"I think like when you're in the moment, from the guy's perspective and they're getting excited, they just sort of forget, which is completely normal," she stated.
The U.S. Sun interviewed Blue.