Bonnie Blue Reveals Why Her Marriage to Her Childhood Sweetheart Ended

Bonnie Blue is opening up about the real reason her marriage to her childhood sweetheart came to an end. The former OnlyFans star revealed that she and Oliver Davidson decided to go their separate ways after being together since 2015 and married for three years — and it had nothing to do with her career.

Source: A Current Affair/YouTube Bonnie Blue revealed why her marriage to Oliver Davidson ended.

“It had nothing to do with the job, we just grew apart,” she told Allie Langdon on the Monday, November 3, episode of A Current Affair. “And I think most people in marriages stay with their partner just because they've been with them a long time."

Source: A Current Affair/YouTube

When asked if she felt sad about leaving the marriage, Blue gave a surprisingly honest answer. “No, I got with him when I was 14. I've grown a lot as a person,” she said. “I've changed a lot and I really know what I enjoy in life now and what makes me happy – and that isn't the same person that brought me happiness when I was 14,” she continued.

Source: @ve_ldn/Instagram The former OnlyFans star said their split had 'nothing to do' with her work.

As OK! previously reported, the adult content creator met her ex-husband — a private school boy — when she was 15 at a New Year’s Eve party. By 2022, they were married and living on Australia’s Gold Coast. The couple tried to have a baby for 18 months, but it wasn’t possible due to her anatomy.

In an October 2024 episode of the “Saving Grace” podcast, Blue looked back on her marriage, explaining that they “just grew apart” before calling it quits last year. Despite the breakup, they’ve managed to stay close. “He works for me now. [He] helps with some behind-the-scenes stuff. It is convenient. It’s handy for me,” she shared.

Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram The two remain friends and still work together.

The 26-year-old also opened up about how the split affected her love life. “I’m taking a break,” she told a news outlet about dating. “Me and my ex were together for a very long time, and I’m fine not being in a relationship. It’s going to be difficult when I’m ready to date, because of what I do.”

However, her mindset shifted just a few months later. During an appearance on “The Kyle & Jackie O Show” in August, Blue revealed she had someone new in her life. When asked if she was “interested” in dating again, she admitted, “I mean, I've got a date tomorrow night,” noting that he’s someone she has “known for a while.”

Source: A Current Affair/YouTube Bonnie Blue previously revealed she started dating again after the divorce.

Blue — who once claimed she slept with 1,057 men in just 12 hours — said her new man is surprisingly understanding of her profession. “What I do is a priority, I really enjoy it, and it makes me happy. So, whoever I am to date... is going to have to accept what I do,” she explained.

Still, she’s not looking to date anyone from the adult industry, joking that they’d “never have s--” because they’d “both be burnt out.” After sleeping with someone new post-divorce, Blue admitted she was surprised by how “normal” it felt. She confessed she didn’t have to “whip out p--- star one-liners” like she used to on OnlyFans before she was banned in June.