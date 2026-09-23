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Bonnie Blue Faces Backlash After Saying She’ll ‘Auction Off’ Her Newborn’s Name: 'This Is Disturbing'

bonnie blue faces backlash for auctioning newborn name
Source: MEGA; @BONNIEBLUE/INSTAGRAM

Bonnie Blue faced backlash after claiming she ‘auctioned off’ her newborn's name.

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Sept. 23 2026, Published 10:58 a.m. ET

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Bonnie Blue is facing another wave of criticism after making a surprising claim about her newborn's name.

"I'm gonna auction off my baby's name so that my baby is rich, unlike you, who sits at home and cries about nothing," Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, said in an Instagram video. "They say invest in your future, and that's exactly what I did by having a baby. So, to make my investment worthwhile, I'm going to auction off its name."

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image of Bonnie Blue faced criticism after claiming she would auction off her newborn's name.
Source: @BONNIEBLUE/INSTAGRAM

Bonnie Blue faced criticism after claiming she would auction off her newborn's name.

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The adult star later shared several options she thought could work for her child, including “Solana,” “Alon,” “Beavo Jr.,” “Hstikkytokky” and “Durex,” the name of a condom brand.

Not long after, Blue announced in another clip that the bidding had come to an end.

“My auction’s finished,” she said, revealing that the winning name earned $1.2 million.

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Source: @BONNIEBLUE/INSTAGRAM
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Bonnie Blue Reveals Her Baby's Name

image of The adult star later revealed that her baby's name was BetBolt after the auction ended.
Source: @BONNIEBLUE/INSTAGRAM

The adult star later revealed that her baby's name was BetBolt after the auction ended.

Blue then revealed what she ultimately decided to call her child.

“My baby’s called BetBolt,” she revealed in a third video.

She also questioned whether the betting company behind the winning name should have a role in her child's future.

“Shall I contact them, should I say thank you?” she asked. “I can’t wait to spend their money.”

Naturally, people were unhappy with her post.

"Just why bro,'' one person commented on the TikTok announcement.

Another user added: "Save the baby bro."

A third commented: "This is actually so sad. The baby is innocent. Why is she still with her is beyond me."

A fourth wrote: "This is disturbing."

The comments come after Blue recently announced the arrival of her first child.

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Source: @BONNIEBLUE/INSTAGRAM
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Bonnie Blue Welcomes Her First Child

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image of The new mom recently announced the birth of her first child in an Instagram video.
Source: @BONNIEBLUE/INSTAGRAM

The new mom recently announced the birth of her first child in an Instagram video.

As OK! previously reported, Blue shared the major life update in a black-and-white video documenting her journey to motherhood.

The Instagram video ended with Blue cradling her newborn, although the baby's face was blurred.

Blue captioned the clip, "And then there were 1058 of us," referencing the controversial s-- challenge that made headlines in January 2025.

At the time, the adult star claimed she had slept with 1,000 men in 12 hours. She later said the actual number was 1,057.

A representative for Blue confirmed to Us Weekly that the new mom is "doing well" following the birth of her first child.

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Source: @BONNIEBLUE/INSTAGRAM
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Bonnie Blue Previously Discussed Her Fertility Struggles

image of Bonnie Blue previously discussed her fertility struggles while married to Oliver Davidson.
Source: @BONNIEBLUE/INSTAGRAM

Bonnie Blue previously discussed her fertility struggles while married to Oliver Davidson.

Before becoming a mother, Blue spoke openly about her experience trying to conceive with her estranged husband, Oliver Davidson.

"I tried to get pregnant for years with my ex-partner and really, really struggled and I'd have to go down the IVF route," she told Us Weekly. "So I wish I could say I might get pregnant, however, I'm not in that position where I can fall pregnant naturally."

Blue's pregnancy later became part of another controversial headline.

Bonnie Blue's Pregnancy Stunt Made Headlines

Before welcoming her first child, Blue made headlines for another controversial event — a 10-hour stunt on July 4.

In a press release shared with Us Weekly, she said, "Some boys were lucky and only queued for an hour while others had a six-plus-hour wait for my holes. I didn't receive any complaints, and the boys were all super gentle with my bump."

As the event continued, Blue gave her followers an update about how she was holding up.

Just before the last group of men, Blue told her followers in a video on X, "I'm tired, I'm pregnant, and I'm about to let my last group in. I did not know if I was gonna make it to the end, but of course, I will stick to my promises, and I promised I would take every single client like you, and I have done exactly that."

While publicizing the event, Blue also made it clear that her pregnancy would not stop her from going through with her plans.

"Yes, I'm doing all of this while pregnant. I will not stop until I've taken every guy and every inch that's in my queue," she said.

Blue has not revealed the identity of her baby's father.

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