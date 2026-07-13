Pregnant Adult Star Bonnie Blue Says Men Were 'Super Gentle' With Her Baby Bump During 10-Hour Stunt
July 13 2026, Published 2:08 p.m. ET
Bonnie Blue spilled new details about her jaw-dropping 10-hour stunt at London’s Portland Place on July 4.
The adult content creator, 27, revealed the men who took part were surprisingly gentle with her baby bump throughout the marathon event.
'Super Gentle With My Bump'
In a post-event press release shared with Us Weekly, Blue reflected on the lengthy event, revealing some participants waited hours before taking part.
"Some boys were lucky and only queued for an hour while others had a six-plus-hour wait for my holes. I didn't receive any complaints, and the boys were all super gentle with my bump," she said.
Blue also joked about the physical toll the event took on her body, adding, "I took 154 loads, and no, my waters didn't break, but my back nearly did."
'Stick to My Promises'
Before welcoming the final group, Blue admitted she wasn't sure she'd have enough energy to finish the marathon event.
Standing in front of a bed while wearing a black robe, Blue addressed followers in a video shared to X.
"I'm tired, I'm pregnant, and I'm about to let my last group in," she said. "I did not know if I was gonna make it to the end, but of course, I will stick to my promises, and I promised I would take every single client like you, and I have done exactly that."
She also joked about concerns surrounding her pregnancy, adding, "Yes, I went for a brave. No, I did not break my waters. However, my back on the other hand is very sore."
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Shocking Stunt While Pregnant
Before the event, Blue promoted it across social media, telling prospective participants, "Yes, I'm doing all of this while pregnant."
She also vowed to see the event through, writing, "I will not stop until I've taken every guy and every inch that's in my queue."
According to reports, attendees were required to register in advance by submitting identifying information and completing a consent form before participating.
'Disgusting Human'
Blue's latest stunt quickly sparked another wave of backlash online.
"I really hope this pregnancy thing is just a ploy and she's wearing one of those fake pregnancy belly things," one commenter wrote, while another called her "a vile creature."
A third person added, "Omg you're such a disgusting human please give that kid up for adoption," as someone else questioned whether Blue's pregnancy was genuine, writing, "Has to be a hoax lol."
Others voiced concerns about potential health risks, with one user asking, "Why are you risking your immune system while pregnant? Are they all STI checked before?"