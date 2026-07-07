Bonnie Blue Shows Off Growing Baby Bump Mid-Stunt Amid Outrage Over Adult Star Continuing Her Career While Pregnant

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Bonnie Blue is facing renewed backlash after sharing footage of herself continuing an X-rated stunt while pregnant. The adult content creator, 26, showed off her growing baby bump in a video, insisting she would follow through on all her promises to clients even though she was feeling exhausted.

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Bonnie Blue Shows Off Her Baby Bump

Source: @BonnieBlue_xoxo/X The adult star said she was 'tired,' but determined to finish the event.

Standing in a room with a bed behind her and wearing a black robe, Blue addressed the camera before welcoming the final group participating in her latest adult content stunt. "I'm tired, I'm pregnant, and I'm about to let my last group in. I did not know if I was gonna make it to the end, but of course, I will stick to my promises, and I promised I would take every single client like you, and I have done exactly that," she said on X. Blue joked about concerns some viewers may have over her pregnancy, adding: "Yes, I went for a brave. No, I did not break my waters. However, my back on the other hand is very sore."

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Critics Continue to Slam the Adult Star

Source: @BonnieBlue_xoxo/X Critics went off in the comments, calling Bonnie Blue a 'vile creature.'

Blue's decision to continue performing while pregnant has drawn strong reactions online. "I really hope this pregnancy thing is just a ploy and she’s wearing one of those fake pregnancy belly things," one person wrote, while another branded her a "vile creature." A third commenter added, "Omg you’re such a disgusting human please give that kid up for adoption," as someone else questioned whether the pregnancy was genuine, writing, "Has to be a hoax lol." Others raised health concerns over her continuing to film adult content while pregnant. "Why are you risking your immune system while pregnant? Are they all STI checked before?" one user asked.

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Inside the Star's 'Milk Me' Event

Source: @BonnieBlue_xoxo/X The OnlyFans creator promoted her London 'Milk Me' event across social media.

Before the latest stunt, Blue promoted her London event, dubbed "Milk Me," across social media. "My next event, 4th July, in London (you know where). Meet me, milk me, and cover me in c--. See you soon, boys," she wrote, per The Tab. In a promotional video, she told prospective participants: "Yes, I'm doing all of this while pregnant." Blue also vowed to complete the event regardless of how long it took, writing: "I will not stop until I've taken every guy and every inch that's in my queue." Attendees were required to register in advance by submitting their name, date of birth, email address and matching photo identification before receiving a consent form.

Bonnie Blue Previously Defended Her Pregnancy Stunts

Source: @onlybonnieblue/instagram Bonnie Blue has defended continuing her career while pregnant.