Bonnie Blue's OnlyFans Page Deactivated After Her 'Extreme Challenge' Was Accused of 'Promoting Dangerous Rape Culture'
Is Bonnie Blue's 15 minutes of fame up?
After going viral for her NSFW challenges on OnlyFans — in which she claimed to have been intimate with 1,057 men in 24 hours — it's been reported that her latest content idea went against the website's rules and resulted in her page being axed.
"Bonnie has taken things way too far," a source spilled of her recent endeavor, which involved her being tied up in a glass box.
Bonnie Blue's OnlyFans Account Taken Down
"She was making tens of thousands a month via OnlyFans and now that’s gone. Her page has officially been pulled," the insider told a news outlet. "Her latest stunts have taken things too far. She’s crossed a line and OnlyFans had no choice but to act."
The report claimed she was earning around $800,000 per month on the website.
In the wake of the scandal, an OnlyFans spokesperson stated, "Extreme ‘challenge’ content is not available on OnlyFans and is not permitted under our Acceptable Use Policy and Terms of Service. Any breach of our Terms of Service results in content or account deactivation."
Bonnie Blue Reveals Her 'Extreme Challenge' Idea
Blue revealed her latest plan on an episode of "The Kat Baker Show" podcast, calling it "Bonnie Blue's petting zoo," which was set to take place on June 15.
The adult film star's idea included her being naked and tied up in a glass box situated inside a house that would be "open for the public," and men could come in and do what they wanted with her.
Blue said her goal was to sleep with 2,000 men while in the box.
Bonnie Blue Slammed for 'Promoting Rape Culture'
The British beauty received swift backlash over the idea.
Writer and rape survivor Kate Kulniece wrote a lengthy response over the situation, calling Blue's content "disgusting," "wrong and worrying on so many levels."
"The number of rapes being reported to police are at a record high, with a shocking 1 in 4 women, 1 in 6 children and 1 in 18 men falling victim to this horrific crime," she shared. "It's an alarming rise and many believe, as I do, that the sexual assaults are fueled by access to toxic online culture — with Bonnie seemingly leading the way with her vile s-- marathon stunts."
"Her foul and obscene challenges, which are becoming worse every time, are a slap in the face to millions of rape survivors like myself," Kulniece continued. "Not only are her videos a constant reminder of the trauma and pain that was forced upon us, but she also teaches perverts that women are a piece of meat — and nothing else."
Added the writer, "The s-- insatiable Bonnie is promoting dangerous rape culture and pushing victims like myself deeper into the abyss of trauma."