Bonnie Blue Reveals Shocking Aftermath of Sleeping With Over 1,000 Men in 12 Hours
Bonnie Blue, known for her jaw-dropping antics, shared more startling details about her record-breaking feat of sleeping with 1,057 men in just 12 hours.
The OnlyFans star, whose real name is Tia Billinger, opened up in a now-deleted YouTube interview alongside documentary maker and photographer Josh Lee Spooner, about the ordeal.
The conversation, filmed in a hotel room the day after the event, revisited the astonishing number that broke a world record previously set by Lisa Sparks in 2004, who slept with 919 men in a single day.
Alongside the video, Blue wrote, “Thank you to all the dads, sons, grandads and husbands that helped make this possible.”
While Bonnie proudly boasted about her achievement, she also revealed the physical toll it took on her body.
“I was expecting to feel more sore, you know if you do a really hard workout, the next day you feel a bit sore?” she admitted. “I was expecting to wake up today needing to take painkillers but I actually haven’t whatsoever. And I’m the first to take painkillers.”
“The thing that feels the most sore is my legs,” she revealed.
Blue didn’t hold back when discussing her views on intimacy, admitting she finds roughness appealing.
“I say to them all the time — the dads, the husbands, the students — leave your mark on me. Bite me, make me yours for that amount of time,” she said. “I enjoy it, when they’ve left marks, whether it’s hand prints, bite marks, bruises."
“I’m ok with that, I quite like it. It’s a bit of a turn on actually,” she added. “Last night was the sorest I’ve ever felt but today I’m fine.”
Despite the shocking aftermath of the event, sitting casually in a jumper and knickers, Blue reflected on her accomplishment, saying, “A number I am very proud of.”
She even claimed her loved ones support her career, adding, “You’ll think I’m joking, my family is so proud of what I do.”
As OK! previously reported, the 25-year-old OnlyFans star made headlines earlier this month after confirming her record-breaking milestone on Instagram.
"Over 1,000 men in a day!" Bonnie wrote in the caption of her January 12 post. "Thank you to all the barely legal, barely breathing & the husbands."
She then shared her thoughts on the s-- marathon, saying, "Just feels like I've had a heavy day in the bedroom, which is exactly what I've had. I think if it had continued how it did for the first sort of three, four hours, I would have struggled."
In a TikTok video, Blue detailed the logistics of her day.
"So it started off — I'll give you a bit of an overview — g--- b----- after g--- b----- to start with," Bonnie shared. "The room was absolutely full. Then we did groups of five, like, one after the other of fives."
"One person would watch whilst I was with somebody," she continued. "And then it would literally just be like a rotating circle."
She ultimately surpassed her goal of 1,000 men, reaching 1,057 by the end of the 12-hour marathon, spending less than a minute with each.
Her PR team confirmed the number in a statement to Fabulous Online, saying, “As she hit 1,000, there were still 57 left in the queue who Bonnie wanted to pleasure before ending the 12-hour day.”
In an interview with Daily Mail, Blue addressed the risks associated with her lifestyle, including having sexually transmitted diseases.
“I'm aware that with the amount of people I am sleeping with, I need to be tested regularly. I'm aware of the risks,” she declared. “HIV is the big one and I still choose to do it. I'm happy to risk the things I risk to do.”
Now residing in Las Vegas, Bonnie is ready for what's to come. The model, who claims to earn £1 million [$1.25 million USD] a month, says her controversial career is just getting started.
“This is only the beginning,” she declared.