Bonnie Blue Denied $50,000 Offer for a Jar of Her Farts: 'That's Naughty'
Sleeping with 1,000 men? Sure! Farting in a container? Absolutely not!
Bonnie Blue recently revealed an insane requested she was offered $50,000 for during a recent episode of the "Stiff Socks" podcast months after she went mega-viral for claiming she broke a world record by having intercourse with 1,057 men in 12 hours.
"Somebody wanted a jar of my trumps," the British adult film star confessed before clarifying she was referring to farts. "Do you not call them trump? If I was to say fart in front of my parents, they’d be like, 'That’s naughty. You have to say trump.' Sleeping with a 1,000 guys, that’s normal. If I say fart, I’m in the naughty corner."
Regarding why she turned down the unappealing offer, Blue simply said it was because she's "a girl."
"I don’t trump, I don’t poo. I don’t do any of that," she quipped.
"I will do things that don’t turn me on and I’ll do it just for my subscribers. [But] as a whole, I like to enjoy the content I’m making," Blue explained. "For me to go take a jar in the corner of the room and start pushing out trumps…"
Blue went on to share another previous absurd request she found a bit more interested in.
"To get loads of cream pies and then put a straw in me and then to suck the straw, like, suck it through the straw," she detailed of the obscene offer.
The OnlyFans model has always been extremely candid with fans.
Following her 1,057-person s-- marathon earlier this year, Blue provided fans with a realtime update on how she was feeling one day after sleeping with that many men in 12 hours.
"I was expecting to feel more sore, you know if you do a really hard workout, the next day you feel a bit sore?" she stated at the time in a social media video. "I was expecting to wake up today needing to take painkillers but I actually haven’t whatsoever. And I’m the first to take painkillers."
"The thing that feels the most sore is my legs," Blue admitted before detailing how she likes her experiences in the bedroom rough.
"I say to them all the time — the dads, the husbands, the students — leave your mark on me. Bite me, make me yours for that amount of time," she declared. "I enjoy it, when they’ve left marks, whether it’s hand prints, bite marks, bruises."
Blue continued: "I’m ok with that, I quite like it. It’s a bit of a turn on actually. Last night was the sorest I’ve ever felt but today I’m fine."