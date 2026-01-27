'Tell Your IT Guy I Said Hi': Bonnie Blue Reacts After ABC News Facebook Hack

Article continues below advertisement

Bonnie Blue is making headlines — and this time it’s not for sleeping with over 1,000 men. The adult content creator found herself trending after a hacker briefly posted her image on the Australian Broadcasting Corporation's (ABC News) Facebook page.

'Bonnie Blu'

Source: @onlybonnieblue/instagram Bonnie Blue appeared on the ABC News Facebook page after a brief hack.

In the photo, Blue, 26, whose real name is Tia Billinger, was pictured on her knees with "Bonnie Blu" written across her forehead in white letters. "Logged in for the news, stayed for me. Security slipped, standards didn't. Tell your IT guy I said hi," she said, per a news outlet.

More Hacked Images

Source: @onlybonnieblue/instagram The image showed Bonnie Blue on her knees with her name written on her forehead.

The hack, which took place on Monday, January 26, also featured photos of OnlyFans star Lily Phillips and a candid shot of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese enjoying a sausage roll. Social media users quickly reacted, joking about the bizarre mix of content. One X user asked, "So did @abcnews get hacked or is this a new editorial direction?"

ABC News Statement

Source: @onlybonnieblue/instagram Bonnie Blue responded with humor about the situation.

ABC News confirmed the incident stemmed from a compromised staff account. The network said access was restored and the images removed within minutes. "Earlier today, a compromised staff account resulted in unauthorised access to the ABC News Facebook page, where several images were briefly posted," the publication said in a statement, according to Too Fab. "Access was quickly secured, the content removed, and an investigation is underway to review and strengthen our security controls."

Upcoming World Record Event

Source: @onlybonnieblue/instagram This comes after the adult star postponed her highly anticipated event.