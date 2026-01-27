'Tell Your IT Guy I Said Hi': Bonnie Blue Reacts After ABC News Facebook Hack
Jan. 27 2026, Published 4:14 p.m. ET
Bonnie Blue is making headlines — and this time it’s not for sleeping with over 1,000 men.
The adult content creator found herself trending after a hacker briefly posted her image on the Australian Broadcasting Corporation's (ABC News) Facebook page.
'Bonnie Blu'
In the photo, Blue, 26, whose real name is Tia Billinger, was pictured on her knees with "Bonnie Blu" written across her forehead in white letters.
"Logged in for the news, stayed for me. Security slipped, standards didn't. Tell your IT guy I said hi," she said, per a news outlet.
More Hacked Images
The hack, which took place on Monday, January 26, also featured photos of OnlyFans star Lily Phillips and a candid shot of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese enjoying a sausage roll.
Social media users quickly reacted, joking about the bizarre mix of content.
One X user asked, "So did @abcnews get hacked or is this a new editorial direction?"
- Bonnie Blue Jokes She's 'Bent Over With Nothing Inside of Her' in Odd TikTok: 'How Bizarre Is That?'
- Was Only Fans Model Bonnie Blue Arrested? Viral Video Shows Star Being Detained
- Bonnie Blue Permanently Banned From OnlyFans for Posting 'Extreme' Content as Stunt to Sleep With 2,000 Men in 1 Day Gets Canceled
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
ABC News Statement
ABC News confirmed the incident stemmed from a compromised staff account. The network said access was restored and the images removed within minutes.
"Earlier today, a compromised staff account resulted in unauthorised access to the ABC News Facebook page, where several images were briefly posted," the publication said in a statement, according to Too Fab. "Access was quickly secured, the content removed, and an investigation is underway to review and strengthen our security controls."
Upcoming World Record Event
The Facebook hacking comes after the adult star postponed her second highly anticipated world record event, per RadarOnline.com.
It was originally scheduled for Saturday, January 17, in London, but she pushed it to Saturday, February 7.
A press release said the reason for the delay was "for one unapologetically blunt reason — it's the wrong time of the month."
Blue also spoke directly to fans about the rescheduling.
"This Saturday's event is being pushed back to 7 February — not cancelled, but the timing needs to be perfect for this to work," she said. "Some things can't be rushed. Trust me, when you know what I have planned, you'll understand. This one's definitely going to be worth the wait."
For her newest record-breaking event, the adult star has asked ex-cons to join.
"Prisoners, you've served your time, and now it's time to serve me. Saturday, the 17th of January, in London, I want to pleasure you in more ways than one. I don't care if you wear an ankle monitor, in fact, I think it's kind of hot," the adult star shared, according to The Tab.
Blue said her new event would be "bigger, bolder, and more bonkers than anything I've done before."