or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Bonnie Blue
OK LogoNEWS

'Tell Your IT Guy I Said Hi': Bonnie Blue Reacts After ABC News Facebook Hack

photo of Bonnie Blue.
Source: @onlybonnieblue/instagram

Bonnie Blue responded with humor after a hacker posted her photo on ABC News' Facebook page.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 27 2026, Published 4:14 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Bonnie Blue is making headlines — and this time it’s not for sleeping with over 1,000 men.

The adult content creator found herself trending after a hacker briefly posted her image on the Australian Broadcasting Corporation's (ABC News) Facebook page.

Article continues below advertisement

'Bonnie Blu'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Bonnie Blue appeared on the ABC News Facebook page after a brief hack.
Source: @onlybonnieblue/instagram

Bonnie Blue appeared on the ABC News Facebook page after a brief hack.

In the photo, Blue, 26, whose real name is Tia Billinger, was pictured on her knees with "Bonnie Blu" written across her forehead in white letters.

"Logged in for the news, stayed for me. Security slipped, standards didn't. Tell your IT guy I said hi," she said, per a news outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

More Hacked Images

Image of The image showed Bonnie Blue on her knees with her name written on her forehead.
Source: @onlybonnieblue/instagram

The image showed Bonnie Blue on her knees with her name written on her forehead.

The hack, which took place on Monday, January 26, also featured photos of OnlyFans star Lily Phillips and a candid shot of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese enjoying a sausage roll.

Social media users quickly reacted, joking about the bizarre mix of content.

One X user asked, "So did @abcnews get hacked or is this a new editorial direction?"

MORE ON:
Bonnie Blue

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

ABC News Statement

image of Bonnie Blue responded with humor about the situation.
Source: @onlybonnieblue/instagram

Bonnie Blue responded with humor about the situation.

ABC News confirmed the incident stemmed from a compromised staff account. The network said access was restored and the images removed within minutes.

"Earlier today, a compromised staff account resulted in unauthorised access to the ABC News Facebook page, where several images were briefly posted," the publication said in a statement, according to Too Fab. "Access was quickly secured, the content removed, and an investigation is underway to review and strengthen our security controls."

Upcoming World Record Event

image of This comes after the adult star postponed her highly anticipated event.
Source: @onlybonnieblue/instagram

This comes after the adult star postponed her highly anticipated event.

The Facebook hacking comes after the adult star postponed her second highly anticipated world record event, per RadarOnline.com.

It was originally scheduled for Saturday, January 17, in London, but she pushed it to Saturday, February 7.

A press release said the reason for the delay was "for one unapologetically blunt reason — it's the wrong time of the month."

Blue also spoke directly to fans about the rescheduling.

"This Saturday's event is being pushed back to 7 February — not cancelled, but the timing needs to be perfect for this to work," she said. "Some things can't be rushed. Trust me, when you know what I have planned, you'll understand. This one's definitely going to be worth the wait."

For her newest record-breaking event, the adult star has asked ex-cons to join.

"Prisoners, you've served your time, and now it's time to serve me. Saturday, the 17th of January, in London, I want to pleasure you in more ways than one. I don't care if you wear an ankle monitor, in fact, I think it's kind of hot," the adult star shared, according to The Tab.

Blue said her new event would be "bigger, bolder, and more bonkers than anything I've done before."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.