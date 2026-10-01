Bonnie Blue Told 'I'll Do Anything' by Breathless Man as He Begs to Get Inside Her Van: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Bonnie Blue was approached by a breathless man who desperately begged to get inside her van during her controversial Freshers Tour in Nottingham, England. The man appeared eager to participate, telling the online content creator, "I'll do anything."

Article continues below advertisement

Man Runs Up to Bonnie Blue's Van

Source: @bonnieblue/instagram The encounter was captured on video.

The encounter was captured on video as Blue drove around the Trinity Square area of Nottingham, where she has been looking for men to feature in her content during university freshers' week. In the clip, a man wearing a gray hoodie and black shorts can be seen running toward the vehicle and waving before reaching the van. "Please can I get in?" he asked. Blue lowered the window and responded, "Yeah, as long as you've got your ID." The man quickly confirmed that he had identification.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

'I'll Do Anything'

Source: @bonnieblue/instagram Bonnie Blue asked a men if they would help with her stunt.

Blue then asked whether he would complete a consent form before taking part. "Yeah of course. I'll do anything," he desperately replied. The man was then allowed into the back of the van, where he appeared stunned by the situation. "Oh f---! No way! What are you doing in Nottingham?" he asked Blue. "I'm on freshers' tour!" she replied.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Desperate'

Source: @bonnieblue/instagram The clip quickly sparked a wave of reactions online.

The clip quickly sparked a wave of reactions online, with some viewers mocking the man's enthusiasm. "Holy s--- the dude was desperate AF lol," one person wrote. "Man said, 'I'll do anything,'" another commented. "EWW! Unblur his face, all his friends should take the p--- out of him for this and not let him live this down. Desperate," a third person said. One viewer shared, "Everyone involved is disgusting," while someone else added, "Bro needs to control himself." "How are we allowing this as a nation?" a user asked about Blue's "Bang Bus."

Bonnie Blue Made Headlines Over Baby Name Auction

Source: @bonnieblue/instagram Bonnie Blue gave birth this year.