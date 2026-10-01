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Bonnie Blue Told 'I'll Do Anything' by Breathless Man as He Begs to Get Inside Her Van: Watch

pic of Bonnie Blue.
Source: @bonnieblue/instagram

Another stunt from Bonnie Blue.

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Oct. 1 2026, Published 8:03 a.m. ET

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Bonnie Blue was approached by a breathless man who desperately begged to get inside her van during her controversial Freshers Tour in Nottingham, England.

The man appeared eager to participate, telling the online content creator, "I'll do anything."

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Man Runs Up to Bonnie Blue's Van

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image of The encounter was captured on video.
Source: @bonnieblue/instagram

The encounter was captured on video.

The encounter was captured on video as Blue drove around the Trinity Square area of Nottingham, where she has been looking for men to feature in her content during university freshers' week.

In the clip, a man wearing a gray hoodie and black shorts can be seen running toward the vehicle and waving before reaching the van.

"Please can I get in?" he asked.

Blue lowered the window and responded, "Yeah, as long as you've got your ID."

The man quickly confirmed that he had identification.

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'I'll Do Anything'

image of Bonnie Blue asked a men if they would help with her stunt.
Source: @bonnieblue/instagram

Bonnie Blue asked a men if they would help with her stunt.

Blue then asked whether he would complete a consent form before taking part.

"Yeah of course. I'll do anything," he desperately replied.

The man was then allowed into the back of the van, where he appeared stunned by the situation.

"Oh f---! No way! What are you doing in Nottingham?" he asked Blue.

"I'm on freshers' tour!" she replied.

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'Desperate'

image of The clip quickly sparked a wave of reactions online.
Source: @bonnieblue/instagram

The clip quickly sparked a wave of reactions online.

The clip quickly sparked a wave of reactions online, with some viewers mocking the man's enthusiasm.

"Holy s--- the dude was desperate AF lol," one person wrote.

"Man said, 'I'll do anything,'" another commented.

"EWW! Unblur his face, all his friends should take the p--- out of him for this and not let him live this down. Desperate," a third person said.

One viewer shared, "Everyone involved is disgusting," while someone else added, "Bro needs to control himself."

"How are we allowing this as a nation?" a user asked about Blue's "Bang Bus."

Bonnie Blue Made Headlines Over Baby Name Auction

image of Bonnie Blue gave birth this year.
Source: @bonnieblue/instagram

Bonnie Blue gave birth this year.

The Nottingham encounter comes after Blue recently faced backlash over auctioning off her newborn's name.

"I'm gonna auction off my baby's name so that my baby is rich, unlike you, who sits at home and cries about nothing," Blue said in an Instagram video. "They say invest in your future, and that's exactly what I did by having a baby. So, to make my investment worthwhile, I'm going to auction off its name."

She later floated several potential names, including "Solana," "Alon," "Beavo Jr.," "Hstikkytokky," and "Durex."

The auction eventually closed, with Blue claiming the winning bid reached $1.2 million.

"My baby's called BetBolt," she later announced.

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